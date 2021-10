SINGAPORE - Every time word gets out that the multi-ministry Covid-19 task force is holding a press conference, there is palpable tension in the food and beverage (F&B) world.

Text messages from chefs, cooks and restaurant owners fly all over the place. Will groups of five be able to dine out? Should I come up with more takeaway and delivery options in case Singapore goes into lockdown again? Heard anything about what they are going to announce?