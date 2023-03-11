What does this restaurant serve? Here’s a one-word clue

SINGAPORE – What’s in a restaurant name these days? Enigma and brevity. A slew of restaurants have opened recently, all with one-word names.

Some of these are Ahara, Aniba, Barood, Charr’d, Ikkagoyo, Numb, Province and Woke. They join others such as Binary, Born, Marguerite, Nae:um, Path, Poise, Rempapa, Revolver, Sommer, Sonder and Willow.

For some owners, the one-word name describes what the restaurant does.

Charr’d, which soft-launched on Feb 28 and will open officially in April, is a 50-seat halal steakhouse in Changi Road that prides itself on serving “the best meat money can buy”. The restaurant, whose owners also run Tomahawk King steakhouse, imports whole A5 Wagyu Kuroge cows from Mie Prefecture in Japan.

Would it not be a pity to char that premium meat?

A spokesman says: “Charr’d is inspired by the Maillard reaction, where the searing and browning of meat gives it a crispy and caramelised crust with a juicy interior.”

Sometimes, having a tongue twister of a name can work in a restaurant’s favour.

Take, for example, Poise, a 24-seat fine-dining restaurant in Teck Lim Road that serves what executive chef Steve Lancaster, 34, calls “modern European cuisine with a light Nordic touch”. It opened in May 2022.

Chef Lancaster says: “When we first opened, I was surprised that many do not know what the word poise means. Which turned out to be good for us, as it gave us the opportunity to explain what it is and what we stand for in our restaurant. We have had guests who would say ‘Pose’ and ‘Po-say’ and it was interesting to hear.”

The word, he adds, refers to equilibrium or balance, something which he and his team strive to achieve. It also speaks to the food he wants to serve – “a cuisine which seeks to comfort, surprise, inspire and intrigue through different flavours and techniques, yet striking a balance among them”.

For other owners, the name is a way to announce the restaurant’s presence. Aniba in Battery Road, which opened in January, brings fine dining and Tel Aviv-style nightlife to Singapore. Its name means “here I come” in Hebrew.