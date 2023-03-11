What does this restaurant serve? Here’s a one-word clue

SINGAPORE – What’s in a restaurant name these days? Enigma and brevity. A slew of restaurants have opened recently, all with one-word names.
Some of these are Ahara, Aniba, Barood, Charr’d, Ikkagoyo, Numb, Province and Woke. They join others such as Binary, Born, Marguerite, Nae:um, Path, Poise, Rempapa, Revolver, Sommer, Sonder and Willow.
For some owners, the one-word name describes what the restaurant does.
Charr’d, which soft-launched on Feb 28 and will open officially in April, is a 50-seat halal steakhouse in Changi Road that prides itself on serving “the best meat money can buy”. The restaurant, whose owners also run Tomahawk King steakhouse, imports whole A5 Wagyu Kuroge cows from Mie Prefecture in Japan.
Would it not be a pity to char that premium meat?
A spokesman says: “Charr’d is inspired by the Maillard reaction, where the searing and browning of meat gives it a crispy and caramelised crust with a juicy interior.”
Sometimes, having a tongue twister of a name can work in a restaurant’s favour.
Take, for example, Poise, a 24-seat fine-dining restaurant in Teck Lim Road that serves what executive chef Steve Lancaster, 34, calls “modern European cuisine with a light Nordic touch”. It opened in May 2022.
Chef Lancaster says: “When we first opened, I was surprised that many do not know what the word poise means. Which turned out to be good for us, as it gave us the opportunity to explain what it is and what we stand for in our restaurant. We have had guests who would say ‘Pose’ and ‘Po-say’ and it was interesting to hear.”
The word, he adds, refers to equilibrium or balance, something which he and his team strive to achieve. It also speaks to the food he wants to serve – “a cuisine which seeks to comfort, surprise, inspire and intrigue through different flavours and techniques, yet striking a balance among them”.
For other owners, the name is a way to announce the restaurant’s presence. Aniba in Battery Road, which opened in January, brings fine dining and Tel Aviv-style nightlife to Singapore. Its name means “here I come” in Hebrew.
Israeli owners Nadav Cohen and Tal Eisenberg, who also own Miznon and North Miznon, say: “We have quite a number of guests who ask us to explain what the name means and our staff will take time to share the meaning of Aniba. Some have commented that the name is quite unique and has a mysterious air about it.”
Found in translation
Like Aniba, there are other restaurants named after words that mean something to the owners.
Take, for example, one-Michelin-starred Nae:um, the restaurant in Telok Ayer Street serving contemporary Seoul cuisine. Chef Louis Han, 33, says “nae-um” describes a fragrance which evokes nostalgia.
“I read a book of poems and the word left a strong impression on me,” he says. “After a year of thoughtful consideration, I decided to use it as the name of my restaurant. My episodic menus are all about my memories and I strongly believe scents can trigger a strong recollection. So the name embodies our goal of creating innovative dishes that bring a sense of nostalgia to our guests.”
Similarly, chef Joe Leong, 31, wants the name of his restaurant to be meaningful for both him and his guests. His restaurant in Henderson Road is called Sonder, which in German means “special” or “one of a kind”. It opened in May last year and serves what the chef calls Euro-Asian food.
He says: “We try to create a unique dining experience for our guests by harmonising Asian flavours with European techniques to bring something special to the table.
“We’ve had some German guests asking if we know the meaning of the word. When we tell them, they are surprised.”
Also taking inspiration from the German language is one-Michelin-starred Sommer in Marina Boulevard.
Chef Lewis Barker, 29, says: “Sommer means ‘summer’ in several European languages. As a contemporary European restaurant, we thought this fits well with us being in Singapore, as every day is like summer – though not with the recent rain.”
Contemporary Indian restaurant Ahara, which opened in November 2022 in Teck Lim Road, takes its name from a Sanskrit word used in ancient Ayurvedic philosophy.
It defines food as the root of all well-being, says Kolkata-born chef Vikramjit Roy, 39. He worked for five years with Japanese Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto and opened the latter’s restaurants in India. He was also part of the research and development team at English fine-dining restaurant The Fat Duck, and has worked at Bo Innovation in Hong Kong.
“After cooking in kitchens all over the world, it’s about returning to the purity of cooking as an act of genuine hospitality,” he says. “At its core, I believe that cooking and food should be a source of well-being for the mind, body and soul.”
Zen philosophy is the inspiration for the name of a new kaiseki restaurant that will open in Amoy Street later in March. For chef-owner Mitsutaka Sakamoto, 42, the restaurant name, Ikkagoyo, marks a new beginning. He says it is a Zen proverb which means “one flower opening up to five petals and which will bear fruit soon”.
He has 24 years of experience and honed his skills in a series of ryokan such as Kagaya and Hyakurakuso – both in Ishikawa, Japan – and says it is a “simple and uncomplicated one-word name decided based on our goal and vision”.
“I really connected with the proverb,” he says. “As soon as I started planning for the restaurant’s opening, I began anticipating its success and looking forward to it bearing fruit. Ikkagoyo is truly a befitting and perfect name for my first endeavour.”
Wordplay
When Ms Stella Wang, 31, was looking to name her new Sichuan restaurant, the initial plan was to just go with Numb.
She tells The Sunday Times: “The name is shorter, more concise and unique without ‘restaurant’. However, there are multiple meanings to the word. Apart from the numbing sensation, it may also have negative connotations of being ‘numbed’ by something. Adding ‘restaurant’ provides more clarity – that ‘numb’ in this sense refers to a numb palate and not the numbing feeling one experiences.”
The 80-seat Numb Restaurant in Marina One West Tower opened in January and serves “Sichuan fusion food with a modern twist”. Offerings include Applewood Smoked Crispy Chicken and Succulent Fried Chicken Wings With Special Handmade Chips. The name is inspired by the numbing sensation on the palate after eating Sichuan peppercorns, which are used liberally in the cuisine.
Ms Wang – who, with co-founder and fellow former banker Ma Jie, also owns Chengdu Restaurant and Chengdu Bowl here – adds: “Some guests do ask about the name, asking why it is called Numb. They say the name gives the impression that the restaurant offers only spicy numbing delicacies.”
So her staff are ready to start conversations about what the word means and why it applies to the restaurant.
Then there is Woke Ramen, a restaurant that opened in January at Changi Airport Terminal One. The owners are Neo Group, a major events caterer. The word, which gained traction during the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States in 2013, has come to describe a person conscious of social issues and racial discrimination.
How does woke, then, describe a restaurant that serves wok hei-laden lamian in hearty Japanese-style ramen broth?
A spokesman says: “Woke Ramen is a wordplay on ‘wok’. It also means wok hei, which is searing in high heat for a smoky kiss of wok’s breath. There is also the meaning of the trendy word ‘woke’, which means to be socially aware. We are using food as a common language to transcend boundaries, fusing local hawker flavours with one of Japan’s popular dishes.”
Other examples of wordplay are not politically loaded. Take Rempapa, a 110-seat restaurant in Paya Lebar Quarter that serves Singapore heritage and multicultural food. The name is a mash-up of “rempah” and “papa”.
Both of these speak to who chef-partner Damian D’Silva, 66, is, and his mission.
He says: “’Rempa’ refers to rempah – the aromatic seasoning that all ethnicities in Singapore use as a base in their cooking. I believe rempah is synonymous with what I do and Singapore heritage cuisine has its fair share of rempah. ‘Papa’ takes reference from the press labelling me ‘the grandfather of Singapore’s heritage food’.”
Pop culture inspiration
The names of grill restaurant Revolver and its offshoot Barood, a Latin-Indian izakaya, come from lingo in Bollywood films. In these movies, a gun is often referred to as a revolver, and barood is gunpowder in Hindi.
Chef Saurabh Udinia, 35, says: “Both Revolver and Barood convey their Indian heritage in subtle ways. Intrinsically, neither can actually be characterised as establishments serving Indian food and drinks, but the cultural nuances are definitely there, so we wanted to capture that in the names.”
Actor, director and martial artist Bruce Lee inspired the name of chef Nicolas Tam’s restaurant, Willow, in Hong Kong Street. Specifically, it was something that Lee said: Notice that the stiffest tree is most easily cracked, while the bamboo or willow survives by bending with the wind.
The 33-year-old, whose restaurant serves contemporary pan-Asian cuisine, says: “When I read that quote by Bruce Lee, I realised that I needed to be open-minded, flexible and willing to step out of my comfort zone. Naming the restaurant Willow expresses my wish for my team and I to always be able to withstand tests through an innate adaptability.”
But guests make other pop culture connections, he says. “Some guests think that the name is funny, referencing pop culture like Willow being (the name of American actor) Will Smith’s daughter or the 1988 fantasy-adventure film, or they wonder if it has any connection with restaurateur Willin Low.
“When I explain the name and reasoning behind it, guests end up appreciating the sentiment.”
It’s personal
Some chefs pick restaurant names that reflect the journey they have taken to get to where they are now.
Restaurant Born in Tanjong Pagar, chef Zor Tan’s 39-seat fine-dining restaurant, is an acronym. Born stands for “best of right now”.
The 35-year-old chef, who counts Taiwanese chef Andre Chiang as his mentor, says: “The name came to me when I was chatting with my wife before bed one night. I thought, ‘What would be the name that represents me when I open my own restaurant?’ and Born came to mind.
“Born represents the birth of a brand new me; the decision to leave my mentor chef whom I worked with for 11 years, and the momentous step to start my very own project. When something ends, something new begins.”
Similarly, chef Marvas Ng, 36, of modern Asian restaurant Path in Marina Bay Financial Centre, says: “When the team and I were planning the restaurant, I was asked what I would be serving and why.
“I thought about it and recognised that the whole menu revolved around all my life and work experiences: the food I ate growing up, the food I ate and cooked as a student and a professional chef, the places and the cultures I’ve seen and experienced when I was in places like Singapore, Switzerland, Dubai and China. In fact, this is the first restaurant where I am helming the kitchen and the culinary direction is also completely my own.
“There was this eureka moment – this restaurant is serving my ‘path’.”
Site specific
There are also restaurant names inspired by location.
Binary, a 45-seat gastrobar in Palais Renaissance that opened in November 2021, is one of them. Its unit number, 01-01, contains the numbers of the binary code used in computing systems.
Co-founder Karen Cheng adds: “Binary refers to our unique binary approach of featuring distinct flavours of Asian and Western cuisines, and a concept based on the synergy of twos. The name is inspired by the binary star – where two stars are orbiting in such close proximity to each other that they appear to the unaided eye as a single star.
“The guiding belief at Binary is that complex options can be distilled into basic components for easier appreciation and enjoyment of life’s simple pleasures.”
One-Michelin-starred Marguerite, a contemporary fine-dining restaurant, takes its cue from its location in the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay. Marguerite is a variety of daisy from the Canary Islands, says chef-owner Michael Wilson, 38.
He adds: “We were looking for a name that could reference the flora and fauna that surrounds us in the Flower Dome. Months before the restaurant opened, I took a walk through the Dome with the Gardens by the Bay horticulturalist Chad Davis. We discussed different flowers and horticultural terms and stopped outside a row of bushes that line one side of the Dome – with marguerites in full bloom.
“I’ve always loved the symbolism of joy and happiness associated with the daisy flower, and when Chad referred to them as marguerites, I knew we were on to something. The name just had a ring to it that captivated me.”
He adds that while French diners know what the name means, most others ask if the restaurant is named after his grandmother or mother. “I tell them, ‘It can be if you want it to be’ – with a cheeky smile, of course.”
Province is a contemporary South-east Asian restaurant that will open later in March in Joo Chiat Road.
Chef-founder Law Jia-Jun, 28, the former head chef of Magic Square in Portsdown Road, says: “Although the word ‘province’ is often associated with a certain area within a country, I named my restaurant Province as a reference to the South-east Asian region as a whole – and this ‘province’, boasting an abundance of ingredients, is where I source from.
“I know of excellent chefs who use only produce and harvest from places that are closer to them, as they believe these ingredients to be fresher and of better quality and taste, and I want to do the same for my restaurant.”
The nine-seat restaurant has not yet opened its doors, but the name is already attracting attention.
Chef Law says: “Some of my friends, as well as contractors and farmers that I’ve met, have asked me what Province means. I simply say, ‘It is a casual, fine-dining restaurant that serves contemporary South-east Asian cuisine. If you’re interested to find out more, you’ll have to come and visit us when we open.’
“They laugh and tell me that I’m cheeky.”