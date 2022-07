SINGAPORE - From kway chap to roti prata, here are 10 stalls and eateries in the north-east where you can spend your Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers on yummy and value-for-money meals. They include famous stalls like Sin Heng Kee Porridge in Hougang to hidden gems such as Hong Feng La Mian & Xiao Long Bao in Ang Mo Kio.

Where: 01-150, 685 Hougang Street 61

Open: 7am to 8pm, Wednesdays to Mondays; closed on Tuesdays