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Maison Marou’s co-founder Vincent Mourou at the new outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 1.

SINGAPORE - Vietnam’s famed chocolate brand Maison Marou debuts its first international outpost with a retail boutique at Singapore Changi Airport’s Terminal 1 Departure Hall.

After a two-week soft launch, its grand opening was marked on July 23, with its Vietnam-based French co-founder Vincent Mourou, 54, in attendance.

Founded in 2011 by Mourou and the late Samuel Maruta, the brand is known for putting Vietnamese chocolate on the global map, with The New York Times hailing it as “The Best Chocolates You’ve Never Tasted” in 2016.

Maison Marou works directly with family-owned cacao farms across six southern Vietnamese regions and operates 26 stores in its home country - 24 of which are cafe concepts. Its 27th outlet will open in September, its second outlet in Danang.

In Singapore, it offers classics similar to what is available in Vietnam. Prices start at $5.30 for a mini 24g bar, from $14.70 for a standard 80g single origin bar, and from $17.20 for a box of its popular tropical fruits - mango, pineapple and passionfruit - enrobed in 65 per cent dark chocolate.

Headlining its debut here are a selection of new Singapore-exclusive chocolatey treats - complete with a logo that features the iconic Merlion. For the bars, there is a 55 per cent gula melaka dark chocolate ($15.10); 44 per cent cacao kopi and popped rice ($17.20); and 55 per cent French kaya toast coconut milk ($17.20) - a nod to the classic Singaporean breakfast with crunchy feuillantine.

Maison Marou's Singapore-exclusive chocolate bars. PHOTO: MAISON MAROU

Another trio of creations ($25 each for a 100g box) are the 65 per cent dark chocolate-coated dried guava; spicy 65 per cent dark chocolate with caramelised peanut and chilli ginger nougat; and 48 per cent milk chocolate with pandan coconut, guava, cashew and raisin.

There is also a Singapore-themed T-shirt ($42.60) with images of otters and cacao pods.

All products are made in Vietnam, using only local ingredients, and milk and cream from New Zealand.

Singapore was long on the cards for the brand’s expansion, says Mourou, noting that an invite from Changi Airport’s team in November 2024 accelerated the process.

He does not rule out bringing its cafe concept - known for its chocolate-centric focus on cakes, pastries and drinks - to a more central location here.

He also hints at a durian chocolate flavour that has been “tested but not released”.

“We do not release anything unless we are really excited about it, and even with the addition of other flavours, cacao remains the noble ingredient,” says Mourou, who ventured into the chocolat world after leaving his advertising job.

Other creations at Maison Marou include 48 per cent milk chocolate with pandan coconut, guava, cashew and raisin. PHOTO: MAISON MAROU

Following its Singapore debut, Mourou has set his sights on expansion to Hong Kong, followed by Paris.

Production has increased over the years, with a projected 300 tonnes for 2026, up from 220 tonnes in 2025.

He says: “We are proud of how we have managed to grow and maintain excellence, not just for our chocolate products but for our service too. This being the first store out of Vietnam, our exposure to the world is further enhanced. This is just the beginning.”