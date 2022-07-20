Vegan crispy chicken and plant-based unagi: New food brand gives consumers more choices

The team behind Hoshay Food has been in the food manufacturing industry since 1995 – that’s 26 years of expertise! Its latest expansion plans include a new plant that is expected to be in compliance with the British Retail Consortium (BRC) food safety standards, and is estimated to be ready in the third quarter of this year.

The brand is part of Everbest, a leading vegetarian food manufacturer in Malaysia, known for its halal-certified soya bean products made from non-genetically modified soya beans.

This familiarity with the production process also means that Hoshay Food is able to focus on innovation and its commitment to developing a diverse range of products for us consumers.

Familiar recipes that suit our local palate

Plant-based foods don’t just go with Western-style dishes such as pasta, burgers and grilled fare. Hoshay Food’s plant-based options go well with zichar, donburi, wonton mee, or even briyani.

With Hoshay Food’s understanding of local palates and preferences, it has come up with some mouth-watering recipes using its products. They include teriyaki “unagi” served as sushi or atop rice bowls, mushroom meatballs in dry wonton mee or cooked in curry to go with fragrant briyani rice, sweet and sour “meat” served in wraps, and even Southern-style crispy fried “chicken” and waffles.

Of note is Hoshay Food’s unique plant-based unagi, which is made from TVP, or textured vegetable protein (a soya-based ingredient), and seaweed. What’s unique is that most plant-based meats typically mimic beef, chicken, pork and selected seafood, and finding plant-based unagi with homemade teriyaki sauce is indeed a rarity.

Convenient to prepare at home

For time-strapped individuals, Hoshay Food literally brings convenience to the table as its products can be used to whip up meals in a flash.

From the Hoshay Sizzle range, enjoy plant-based mushroom meatballs and patties as meat alternatives for Western-style meals. These can go directly from the freezer to the frying pan and to your plate in less than 10 minutes flat. The meatballs can also be microwaved (just takes two minutes), boiled in soup or deep-fried.

The Hoshay Now range comprises delicious Grab & Go plant-based meals that include teriyaki unagi, sweet and sour meat, and tomato mushroom meatball. Again, these can be heated up in the microwave when frozen, and are ready in under five minutes! Just drizzle some sauce and prepare a side of your preferred carbohydrates for maximum enjoyment.

Last but not least is the Hoshay Munchies range, which is perfect for a midday pick-me-up or a party snack. For now, there’s only the plant-based crispy fried chicken, but this popular tofu skin snack is so versatile that you probably don’t need anything else. It’s also easily cooked from frozen, and can be air-fried for those who want to achieve the same shatteringly crisp skin and juicy interior without using oil.

Plant-based options when dining out

A February 2020 YouGov survey found that about two in five (39 per cent) Singaporeans describe themselves as flexitarian. This means they are on a flexible vegetarian diet, where they choose to eat plant-based meals most of the time, with the occasional indulgence in animal products. Reasons cited for choosing this diet include health, concerns over health risks in meat and/or fish production, concerns over the healthiness of processed meat, and environmental reasons.

Recognising this, several eateries have partnered with Hoshay Food to offer delectable plant-based dishes.

For a quick bite, munch on Jollibean Vegan’s Tomato Mushroom Meatball ($9.90). Wash this down with a swig of its silky smooth soya milk. At Tonichi Tsukemen Singapore, enjoy plant-based unagi alongside cold dipping noodles in the Veggie Tsukemen with Plant-based Unagi ($15.50).

Head to halal-certified Lean Bento in Tai Seng for your daily dose of protein or have the tasty meals delivered to your home or office. Order the Plant-Based Unagi Rice/Noodle Bento (Promotional Price: $14.90, Usual Price: $16.90) that tastes almost like the seafood version, but without any fishy smell. Plant-based unagi is also a winner when it comes to higher protein content, lower fat and lower carb. The vegan unagi also comes in a fun Plant-Based Unagi Croissant Box (Promotional Price: $21.90, Usual Price: $25.90), or you can opt for the Plant-Based Meatball Rice/Noodle Bento (Promotional Price: $13.90, Usual Price: $15.90) if you prefer the meaty bite of mushrooms.

The pet-friendly Canopy restaurant at the chill Bishan Park 2 dishes out hearty fare in its semi alfresco casual garden setting. Perfect for sharing with friends and family are its Hoshay Crispy Fried Chicken ($15) and Hoshay Tomato Mushroom Meatball ($15). Save some stomach space for the Hoshay Mushroom Burger ($25) that pairs the meaty and juicy texture of Hoshay Food’s plant-based mushroom patty with the fresh crunch of greens and perfectly toasted buns.

