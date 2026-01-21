US chain Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore to shut on Jan 24

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

Ruth's Chris Steak House, which made its debut in Singapore in 2012, is known for its USDA Prime steaks.

SINGAPORE – Adding to January’s spate of closures in the food and beverage scene is Ruth’s Chris Steak House at the Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore hotel.

The American restaurant’s last day of operations will be on Jan 24, as confirmed by i ts t eam here in response to queries from The Straits Times. The team declined to comment further on the closure.

ST understands that the hotel – which does not manage the restaurant – will take back the lease of the space, with no further plans confirmed.

The closure comes shortly after Ruth’s Chris Steak House marked its 60th anniversary in October 2025 with a special set menu launch here.

It is known for its signature sizzling butter-topped USDA Prime steaks seared at 980 deg C and served on a 260 deg C plate to lock i n n atural juices.

The steakhouse is known for its USDA Prime steaks. PHOTO: RUTH'S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE

The restaurant’s origins date back to 1927 under the name Chris’ Steak House. It was then established in 1976 as Ruth’s Chris Steak House, named after its late founder – Louisiana businesswoman Ruth Fertel – who died in 2002.

In 2023, American restaurant company Darden Restaurants acquired the business.

The chain made its Singapore debut in 2012, under the then Marina Mandarin Hot el. I t was rebranded to Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore.

It joined other upmarket steak restaurants that had set up shop here in the same year, including Wooloomooloo Steakhouse at Swissotel The Stamford and Skirt at the W Singapore.

Other key locations for Ruth’s Chris Steak House have shut after the Covid-19 pandemic, including it s T imes Square venue in New York City after 30 years and the city of Boca Raton in Florida after 25 years. In Asia, it has outlets in Hong Kong, Jakarta and Japan.