‘Uncle, one Colombian chicken, please’: Exotic cuisines hit hawker centres, but will they last?

SINGAPORE – There are a few ways to set yourself apart from the rest of the pack as a hawker.

You could plaster your stall with newspaper clippings and celebrity photographs – if you have those – for that gleaming seal of approval. Alternatively, you could price your food at unbeatable rates. Who is going to say no to $2 nasi lemak?

Or you could serve dishes few Singaporeans have tasted in a hawker centre, if at all.

For instance, ever tried Colombian chicken?

There is no need to book a ticket to South America; you will find it at Tee Kitchen. The stall in Golden Mile Food Centre is run by Mr Tan Yang Tee, 56, and his wife, Madam Lim Li Lian, 54.

After growing stagnant in their careers – he was a retail sales executive and she, an administrative executive for a hardware company – they quit in 2019 and decided to indulge Madam Lim’s passion for cooking.

The couple first tasted the Colombian-style chicken stew they now serve at a party hosted by a relative’s friend, who hails from South America.

It was love at first bite. They knew instantly that this was the dish they wanted to share with fellow Singaporeans.

But diners were initially sceptical when they opened their stall in Beach Road in 2020.

“This is a pretty mature estate with many seniors, who are more reserved. At first, they didn’t know what Colombian chicken was and didn’t dare to try because they thought it was very spicy, like curry. They didn’t dare to ask either because they didn’t want to bother us,” says Mr Tan.

Such are the pitfalls of taking culinary risks in a space synonymous with tradition and reliability.

“Unusual cuisines don’t have longevity,” says Mr Glen Choi, who used to run Nen Nen Contemporary BBQ, a hawker stall at Kallang Estate Market and Telok Blangah Drive Food Centre selling Japanese barbecue.

He shut both outlets after three years of operations in October 2023 as sales continued to dip even after the pandemic.

“You have to keep changing your concept to maintain sales,” says the 50-year-old, who now works an administrative job, adding that he found it hard to keep up with competitors, which included fellow hawkers, casual dining chains and even restaurants.

The key to survival is building up a loyal base of regulars, according to a hawker who wants to be known only as Mr Odi. He has been running Rasa Raja Bojun Sri Lankan Food, a stall selling a range of meat and vegetable curries, at Tekka Centre for the past 15 years.