Two 28-year-olds swop stable jobs to open $10,000 pasta stall Casa Osteria in Serangoon Gardens

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Jerome Chin (left) and Michael Lam with plates of Penne Carbonara and Linguine Pesto at their hawker stall, Casa Osteria, at Chomp Chomp Food Centre.

SINGAPORE – When punishing hours at his project-management job landed Michael Lam in hospital due to overwork, his parents urged him to find a less stressful job.

The 28-year-old quit his position as a project executive in January.

By then, he was already helping with the administration of Casa Osteria, a home-based pasta business he started with his best friend Jerome Chin, also 28, in March 2025. Chin handled the cooking and fulfilled orders from his parents’ five-room flat in Sengkang.

In August, the friends moved Casa Osteria into a hawker stall at Chomp Chomp Food Centre. They now work there full-time, six days a week, from about 11.30am to 10pm on weekdays and 11.30pm on weekends.

Lam acknowledges the irony of choosing another labour-intensive path after leaving a job that had taken a toll on his health.

With a wry smile, he says: “Aside from the tiredness, I am regulating myself well and the work is fulfilling.”

The former Beatty Secondary School classmates, close friends since Secondary 1, pooled $20,000 of their savings to start the business.

Lam’s last drawn monthly salary was $4,200, while Chin, whose last post was sous chef at private members’ wine club 67 Pall Mall, was earning $5,000 a month before he quit in January 2025.

Neither paid himself while Casa Osteria was home-based. They took home only $1,000 each for September and October.

Lam, who is single, says he does not have much opportunity to spend money, with the stall taking up most of his time. It is the same for Chin , whose 26-year-old Indonesian girlfriend of three years is based in Batam.

“We’re not getting rich running this stall,” Chin says with a chuckle.

The idea of going into business together was mooted in November 2024.

The two friends first mooted the idea of running a business together in November 2024. ST PHOTO: GAVN FOO

Chin recalls: “Every time we met, which was almost weekly, we were spending on meals, movies or playing pool. I told Michael that we should meet to make money together instead.”

In the years since he graduated from ITE College West with a Nitec in culinary arts in 2016, Chin worked at chain restaurant Peperoni Pizzeria, restaurants Bar-A-Thym, Thevar and Tambi, and 67 Pall Mall.

He rose from cook to sous chef and wanted the chance to run a business of his own. “If I fail, I can go back to F&B,” he says. “Having a best friend and partner helped make it less intimidating . It is not as scary as going into it alone .”

Capitalising on strengths

The partnership capitalises on their individual strengths. While Lam has no formal culinary training, Chin says his friend is adept at handling paperwork and the business side.

After obtaining a Nitec in architectural design from ITE College Central in 2016, Lam worked as an architectural assistant, 3D modeller, drafter and project executive.

He was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism while serving national service in 2021. Stress and lack of sleep can aggravate his condition.

At his last job at an interior design firm, where he had to oversee commercial renovation projects, he often worked from 10pm to 6am, yet still had to report to the office during the day, for up to five hours.

One night in January, as he got up to go to the bathroom, both his legs went numb and gave way . His mother found him on the floor of the living room, unable to stand.

His father helped him onto an office chair, wheeled him out and drove him to Changi General Hospital, where he was hospitalised for three days. Lam resigned that month.

After quitting, he became more involved with Casa Osteria, going to Chin’s home about three times a week to pluck basil leaves, portion sauces and pack Grab orders.

Lam had started cooking at 14 because his parents travelled frequently and he had to settle his own meals. He also enjoyed helping his paternal grandmother prepare food for family gatherings. His first dish was fried rice and he later learnt dishes such as sweet-and-sour pork from her .

Going into F&B was an obvious choice for the two friends as cooking is Chin’s forte and Lam is a foodie too . They chose to specialise in pasta as it is a comfort food that locals take to and allows Chin culinary creativity in terms of the sauces.

“It is easy to find pasta everywhere , but it is not easy to find a good version,” adds Chin.

They spent about $2,000 on new equipment, including a two-door fridge with freezer, hand blenders, pots and pans, and another $3,000 on restaurant-grade ingredients. Chin’s parents, both 67 – his father is a car mechanic and his mother a part-time chef – agreed to let him use their home kitchen.

Chin handled cooking and preparation, while Lam set up the Grab account for their business which handled orders for delivery or self-pickup.

Chin made six sauces from scratch, including chilli crab sauce , staggering production through the week. The bolognese, made with minced beef, tomato and soffritto, took up to five hours.

The first two weeks were “miserable”, says Chin. On two days, they received just one order each and averaged about seven a day.

He had prepared 180 portions a week and began cutting back on prep. Then orders rocketed.

By the third week, they exceeded 200 portions. By the fourth, they were doing as many as 300.

“I was panicking that I didn’t have enough ingredients,” Chin says.

Salted egg sauce, which proved not as popular as the other options, was eventually replaced with spicy tomato-based arrabbiata sauce.

They drummed up sales with Grab discounts of up to 25%, although platform fees were about 30%. Orders came, but profits were thin.

Still, they recovered the initial $5,000 spent setting up the home-based operation in six months instead of the 10 months they had anticipated.

By April, they were making more than 400 portions, with some regulars ordering four or five times a week.

At that volume, a home kitchen was no longer sustainable. Customers were also asking for a physical place where they could dine in.

Spurred by disappointing meal

Their decision to move into a bricks-and-mortar space was cemented after a disappointing $120 meal at an Italian restaurant.

Chin found the seafood aglio olio so bland that he sent it back. Lam challenged him: Could he do better?

Chin took on the challenge and later invited Lam home for spaghetti with a tomato-based sauce and sous-vide chicken, pan-fried with herbs. His friend was impressed with the restaurant-quality meal.

It bolstered the duo’s belief that they could plug a gap in the market for affordable restaurant-style pasta priced below $20.

Chomp Chomp was a natural choice as the friends often dined there and they felt it had the potential for their business to grow.

Being in a partnership made starting a hawker stall less intimidating, say both partners. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

They successfully bid for a Chomp Chomp stall in July and opened in August, spending about $10,000 on the set-up. To save money, they bought second-hand professional kitchen equipment.

About 60% of sales now come through Grab and 40% from dine-in customers.

One signature dish is Linguine Pesto ($13.90). Chin makes about 2kg of pesto a week with fresh basil, cashew nuts, Parmesan and olive pomace oil.

The basil is blanched, chilled and frozen before blending, so the heat from the blender does not discolour it. He uses cashews instead of pine nuts, a tip picked up from his restaurant days.

Pesto is made from scratch, using cashew nuts, for Linguine Pesto at Casa Osteria. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

The other signature is Penne Carbonara ($13.90), which Chin readily admits “is not authentic, but is practical and lends itself to delivery”.

Instead of egg yolks, he uses Irish whipping cream infused with caramelised onion, bay leaf and thyme. Smoked duck replaces bacon, as the stall does not use pork or lard.

Fat rendered from smoked duck is used to prepare Penne Carbonara. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

While he is willing to adapt for practicality, Chin will not compromise on the quality of the ingredients. Their Parmigiano Reggiano costs about $31 a kg, compared with cheaper alternatives at around $15.

Partnership built on trust

Before they started, Lam and Chin’s friends and family warned them about the pitfalls of doing business with a best pal . But the pair say 15 years of friendship have given them absolute trust in each other.

Chin runs the kitchen, while Lam handles marketing, paperwork and administration. When the business is in full swing, however, there is no horsing around.

It took Lam about a month to adapt to Chin’s cooking style and kitchen workflow. He can now prepare ingredients, stir-fry pasta and put orders together.

“When it is busy, we do not joke around,” says Chin. “I don’t talk to him like a friend. We go into work mode.”

Chin (left) and Lam prepare dishes at their hawker stall, Casa Osteria, at Chomp Chomp Food Centre. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Lam’s father, 48, a country manager in the fintech industry who once ran a zi char stall in Kim Keat Lane, had warned him about the heat and pressure behind the stove, especially given his health. So did his housewife mother, 51.

Lam’s father also advised the partners to look beyond simply keeping the business alive for two or three years.

They are now working with a food factory to produce Casa Osteria’s sauces and hope to start using the factory-produced sauces from February 2027 .

Using the food factory will lessen their preparation work and free up their time to think about expanding their business. Currently, it takes them five hours to prepare two sauces daily.

Neither regrets leaving a stable job to start Casa Osteria, but they are wary of expanding too quickly and jeopardising their reputation.

For now, they intend to focus on their current stall and hope to expand to up to five outlets in the next two years.

Casa Osteria

Where: 01-08 Chomp Chomp Food Centre, 20 Kensington Park Road

Open: 4pm to 10pm, Tuesdays to Thursdays and Sundays, 4pm to 11.30pm, Fridays and Saturdays

Info: @casaosteria.sg on Instagram