Try Caribbean food for a limited time at Ricardo’s Chop and Jerk

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SINGAPORE – Culinarily speaking, Singaporeans are no stranger to Europe or Asia. Even African and Latin American food is slowly gaining traction, with a smattering of restaurants across the island paying faithful tribute to these far-flung cuisines.

Caribbean food, however, remains elusive.

Previously, diners with a questing palate could grab a plate of jerk chicken or oxtail with spinners from Camp Caribbean in Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis, the only restaurant in Singapore specialising in food from that corner of the world.

It closed in March, however, and since then, Camp Caribbean’s Jamaica-born chef Ricardo Allen has single-handedly sustained the presence of Caribbean cooking here through a series of pop-ups.

His latest residency takes him to Dashi Skypool on the 38th floor of CapitaGreen, where he mans the poolside barbecue until Oct 31.

At Ricardo’s Chop & Jerk, you will find a range of African and Caribbean dishes, from well-known classics like jerk chicken to less familiar specialities, such as nyama choma – grilled beef paired with ugali, a dense maize-based staple common in parts of East Africa.

Half jerk chicken from Ricardo’s Chop & Jerk. PHOTO: RICARDO’S CHOP & JERK

Richly aromatic and precisely grilled, Allen’s half jerk chicken ($20++) is a delicious introduction to the flavours of his home town. It is slightly on the sweeter side, kissed with smoke and pimento spice, and served with a helping of fried dumplings, though not the kind stuffed with meat.

These dumplings, with their bread-like texture, more closely resemble a dense version of you tiao.

The dish that really blows me away, though, is the curried goat with jollof rice ($23++). Be prepared to wait, but for good reason.

The curry makes full use of each second spent on the barbecue. It is perfumed with an intense smoky fragrance and adorned with meltingly tender chunks of meat.

Crab and dumplings (left) and roasted sweet potato (right) from Ricardo’s Chop & Jerk. ST PHOTO: CHERIE LOK

When it comes to flavour, the small bites pull no punches either. The chewy boiled dumplings ($18++) – again, sans filling – are drenched in a spiced Trinidad-style crab curry. Equally bold is the roasted sweet potato ($14++), topped with a salt-cod coconut rundown – a custard-like reduction that is a tad too salty.

Sweet potato features again among the desserts. Here, it is transformed into a pudding ($14) and topped with coconut caramel.

Where: Dashi Skypool, Level 38 CapitaGreen, 138 Market Street

MRT: Telok Ayer

Open: 5.30pm to 11pm, Thursdays to Sundays

Info: str.sg/BX54