In the middle of FairPrice Xtra in Ang Mo Kio Hub is a large display of the supermarket chain's latest housebrand potato chip - truffle. The eye travels up, and on top of the mound of chip bags sits a supermarket trolley piled high with more bags of truffle chips. Towering over all of that is a giant mock-up bag of chips the size of a pillow.

The newest contender in the truffle potato chip battle has entered the arena.