Tracing the history and stories of Malay food

Senior Food Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Many Singaporeans enjoy Malay food at home, hawker stalls and restaurants, but few know the stories behind it.

That is why food historian Khir Johari, 58, set out 11 years ago to document the history and evolution of the food of his forebears.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 09, 2022, with the headline Tracing the history and stories of Malay food. Subscribe