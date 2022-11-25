Top Tipples: Martell’s Perfect Pairing menus, Peruvian Pisco Nights cocktails

Martell, one of the big four cognac houses, has elevated the art of the pairing menu with its Perfect Pairing series. This ambitious project sees it collaborating with 11 food-and-beverage partners in Singapore to showcase its iconic Martell Cordon Bleu blend with specially crafted pairing menus.

The dining establishments run the gamut of world cuisine and include some of Singapore’s top Chinese restaurants – such as Madame Fan at The NCO Club in Beach Road – and Western joints like The Feather Blade steakhouse in Tanjong Pagar Road.