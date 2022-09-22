Top Tipples: Marks & Spencers’ award-winning wines; Dom Perignon Rose 2008 pairing menu

Wine promotion at Marks & Spencer
Supermarket wines are nothing to sneeze at these days, especially when the supermarket in question is British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S), which is known for its high-quality, upscale offerings.
Until Oct 12, M&S outlets, including those at Wheelock Place and Plaza Singapura, are running a promotion where the purchase of any bottle of wine nets you a 50 per cent discount on the second bottle.
Award-winning wines include the Classics No. 23 Chianti ($39.90). This Italian red was awarded the bronze by the International Wine Challenge, International Wine & Spirit Competition and Decanter World Wine Awards. Hailing from the Cecchi winery in Tuscany and aged in oak casks for a year, it goes well with pasta and pizza.
For a lighter-bodied sip, there is the Cotes de Provence Sainte Victoire Rose ($49.90). Boasting citrus and floral notes, the dry wine from southern France pairs well with the fresher textures and flavours of seafood and salads. Though rose does not have quite the same grip in Singapore as it does in Europe, this blush-hued tipple makes for a refreshing drink in the tropical climate.
Info: https://str.sg/wrZS
Dom Perignon Rose Vintage 2008 with pairing menu at Basque Kitchen by Aitor
If you are still hesitant about rose wines, perhaps you can start with a bubbly. Rose champagne is refreshing and very versatile, and Dom Perignon is celebrating these dual qualities with a new pairing menu at Basque Kitchen by Aitor.
Led by head chef Aitor Jeronimo Orive, the one-Michelin-starred restaurant at The Fullerton Waterboat House has created a seven-course menu to accompany the 2008 rose vintage, which features redolent berry notes and a dry finish.
Take a trip through Spanish Basque Country with dishes such as pintxos (snacks), old cow loin and hake fish, while sipping on the lightly sweet wine.
I had a chance to sample the pairing menu along with some other Dom Perignon rose vintages. All the wines carried the impeccable quality one expects of the famous champagne house, but the 2008 vintage was my favourite pairing for the meal. Its subtle floral aroma and crisp, dry quality on the palate made it a solid match for each of the dishes whipped up by chef Jeronimo and his team.
Info: The pairing menu is available until Oct 31 at $328++ a person. Book at https://str.sg/wrZT
Auchentoshan’s wine-inspired whisky
There is a curious trend in whisky towards emulating unexpected flavours, while not veering from the core ingredients of malted grain, yeast and water. For instance, a recent launch, The Macallan’s The Harmony Collection Fine Cacao, echoes the complex flavours of fine chocolate within a dram.
And now, Auchentoshan’s newest single malt, the Auchentoshan Sauvignon Blanc Finish, looks to reflect the light and refreshing experience of Sauvignon Blanc white wine (made from the green-skinned grapes of the same name).
This new expression was second-aged in Sauvignon Blanc Barrique casks, which imbues it with the taste of green grapes on the palate.
Serve it chilled, or pop it in an ice bucket for your next picnic or cheese plate.
Info: Available at The Whisky Distillery for $218. Go to https://str.sg/wrZq
Learn to make wine at home
Learn how to brew wine at home with a four-hour Vinification 101 workshop conducted by the wine trainers at Chateau Choa Chu Kang. The company was founded in 2017 by oenophiles and professional trainers Angus Carter and Ronald Yow, and specialises in the art of urban wine, sake and beer making.
In the workshop, Mr Carter and Mr Yow teach participants how to customise their home wines to suit their preferences – from low-alcohol wines to diabetic-friendly ones.
The ingredients and materials required are simple and accessible – such as UHT grape juice which is available from the supermarket, and citric acid from baking supplies stores.
But the Chateau Choa Chu Kang team does not limit itself to grape wine, and is more than happy to explain how one, for example, can use canned lychees to make sweet lychee wine.
All the ingredients, kits and materials will be provided during the session, which can take up to 25 participants. You can expect to go home with two or three litres of your own wine, though it will require at least a month to mature.
Info: The workshops, priced at $250 a person, will be held on Nov 19 and 26, 2 to 6pm. Participants will be notified of the venue upon registration at https://str.sg/wrZc. E-mail ask.us@xeniaconcepts.com to register your interest on any future sessions, or private and corporate events.