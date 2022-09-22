Top Tipples: Marks & Spencers’ award-winning wines; Dom Perignon Rose 2008 pairing menu

Wine promotion at Marks & Spencer

Supermarket wines are nothing to sneeze at these days, especially when the supermarket in question is British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S), which is known for its high-quality, upscale offerings.

Until Oct 12, M&S outlets, including those at Wheelock Place and Plaza Singapura, are running a promotion where the purchase of any bottle of wine nets you a 50 per cent discount on the second bottle.

Award-winning wines include the Classics No. 23 Chianti ($39.90). This Italian red was awarded the bronze by the International Wine Challenge, International Wine & Spirit Competition and Decanter World Wine Awards. Hailing from the Cecchi winery in Tuscany and aged in oak casks for a year, it goes well with pasta and pizza.

For a lighter-bodied sip, there is the Cotes de Provence Sainte Victoire Rose ($49.90). Boasting citrus and floral notes, the dry wine from southern France pairs well with the fresher textures and flavours of seafood and salads. Though rose does not have quite the same grip in Singapore as it does in Europe, this blush-hued tipple makes for a refreshing drink in the tropical climate.

Info: https://str.sg/wrZS

Dom Perignon Rose Vintage 2008 with pairing menu at Basque Kitchen by Aitor