Top Tipples: Drinks with a dragon twist for Chinese New Year

Hennessy

French cognac house Hennessy worked with Chinese artist Yang Yongliang to design limited-edition packaging for its Hennessy Paradis, Hennessy X.O and Hennessy V.S.O.P liquids.

The rarest and most expensive of the bunch, the Hennessy Paradis (from $13,250 a bottle), is also the most striking, in a porcelain white decanter emblazoned with gold dragons.

Only 12 are available for sale in Singapore. Contact Hennessy for more details at 8772-0235.

Meanwhile, the Hennessy X.O ($342.50) boasts a striking gold bottle embossed with stylised dragons, while the Hennessy V.S.O.P ($110) is clad in red.

The boxes for the various cognacs also include artwork created by Yang, who is known for his digital composite art of traditional landscapes.