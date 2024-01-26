Top Tipples: Drinks with a dragon twist for Chinese New Year

Hennessy
French cognac house Hennessy worked with Chinese artist Yang Yongliang to design limited-edition packaging for its Hennessy Paradis, Hennessy X.O and Hennessy V.S.O.P liquids.
The rarest and most expensive of the bunch, the Hennessy Paradis (from $13,250 a bottle), is also the most striking, in a porcelain white decanter emblazoned with gold dragons.
Only 12 are available for sale in Singapore. Contact Hennessy for more details at 8772-0235.
Meanwhile, the Hennessy X.O ($342.50) boasts a striking gold bottle embossed with stylised dragons, while the Hennessy V.S.O.P ($110) is clad in red.
The boxes for the various cognacs also include artwork created by Yang, who is known for his digital composite art of traditional landscapes.
For the festive period, Hennessy is hosting two pop-ups in Singapore: at Ion Orchard until Jan 28 and Changi Airport’s Terminal 1 until Feb 15.
Customers will be able to buy the special-edition Hennessy X.O and V.S.O.P bottles at both pop-ups, which have been furnished with larger-than-life dragon sculptures inspired by Yang’s artwork.
Travellers visiting the Changi Airport pop-up can partake in “molecular tastings” of pre-mixed Hennessy cocktails. These will be served within an edible, bite-sized pearl.
Hennessy’s limited-edition Chinese New Year cognacs are also available for purchase from iShopChangi.
Info: The pop-up at Ion Orchard (2 Orchard Turn) is located at Level 1 Atrium B, and is open from 10am to 10pm daily until Jan 28. The Changi Airport (60 Airport Boulevard) pop-up is located at the Terminal 1 Departure Check-in Hall, and is open from 6am to 1am daily until Feb 15.
Johnnie Walker
Scotch brand Johnnie Walker’s Blue Label whisky rarely disappoints – the premium whisky label blends and bottles some of Scotland’s rarest and most luxurious liquids, and the limited editions always come in beautiful packaging.
This festive season, the brand has teamed up with Taiwanese-American artist James Jean, perhaps best known for his award-winning cover art for comics such as The Umbrella Academy and Batgirl, as well as for designing the poster of Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022).
Jean’s artwork for the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year ($360 a bottle) layers the wood dragon with floral imagery, using the signature Blue Label colours of blue and gold.
He says: “There are hidden elements in the picture as well – layers to be discovered, just like the layers in this incredible whisky. I included chrysanthemums, from which flow liquid gold – inspired by Johnnie Walker whiskies – and hummingbirds sipping on the precious nectar.”
The bottle is available at specialist alcohol retailers such as 1855 The Bottle Shop.
Customers can also purchase the whisky at Johnnie Walker’s pop-up at Raffles City, which is offering gift set bundles, as well as free bottle engraving and delivery services.
Info: Johnnie Walker’s pop-up at Raffles City Shopping Centre (252 North Bridge Road) is open from 11am to 8pm daily until Jan 28.
Asahi
Japanese pixel artist Hermippe has created a dragon-themed design for the silver cans of Japanese beer brand Asahi Super Dry.
Pixel art is stereotyped as being endearingly low-resolution, but Hermippe uses pixels to create elaborate, sometimes abstract digital paintings.
The Asahi Super Dry Lunar New Year Pixel Art Edition Can features an intricate red-and-gold dragon wrapped around the outside of the 330ml can.
An exclusive Asahi Super Dry X Fragrance Bak Kwa Gift Bundle ($38) includes Fragrance bak kwa, pork floss tots, pandan kueh lapis and pineapple tarts.
Info: The cans are available at major supermarkets, from $26.80 for a 12-pack, while the Fragrance gift bundles are available at Fragrance outlets (full list of locations at fragrance.com.sg).
Yeo’s
You may have noticed some packet drinks looking particularly festive during your recent grocery runs.
Home-grown beverage brand Yeo’s has given three of its products a Chinese New Year makeover: the Chrysanthemum Tea, Winter Melon Flavoured Drink and Lychee Flavoured Drink.
Instead of the usual livery featuring the brand’s logo and the flavour’s core ingredient, the packets have striking illustrations of auspicious creatures such as dragons, phoenixes and lions.
There are also different Chinese phrases which convey blessings on the packaging.
Info: The festive packets (from $3 for a six-pack) are available at supermarkets such as FairPrice, while stocks last.
TWG
Those seeking sugar- and alcohol-free beverages can try the dragon-themed teas from Singaporean tea house TWG.
The limited-edition Grand Dragon Tea is a green tea blend accented with mandarin orange notes. Unfortunately, both the loose leaf tea ($50 a tin) and the tea set ($80, includes disposable tea filters and tea scoop) are out of stock. TWG has not said whether it will restock these.
But there is also the brand’s Jade Dragon Tea ($48 a tin), a loose-leaf green tea that comes in a fun purple tin emblazoned with a jade green dragon.
Info: twgtea.com