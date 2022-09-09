Top Tipples: Campari’s Negroni Week, ready-to-drink offerings from Strong Zero and Horoyoi

Celebrate Negroni Week

With its bitter mix of gin, vermouth and Campari, the Negroni is not exactly a beginner’s cocktail. But this year’s Negroni Week – which is in its 10th iteration – promises to deconstruct and reinvent the crimson Italian concoction to cater to a range of palates.

It kicks off with a party at Caffe Fernet in Collyer Quay on Sunday (Sept 11), which includes a “Negroni battle” where Italian bartenders from the Jigger & Pony group of bars will duke it out to whip up the best version of the cocktail.

Ten of Singapore’s top bars have also come up with their spins on the drink called Negroni Handshakes. They include the Black Forest Negroni ($25++) at 28 HongKong Street, which uses rum and sweet Ruby Port wine to blunt the bitterness of a classic Negroni.

Patrons of Opus Bar & Grill in Orchard Road also stand to win a year’s supply of Negroni from the steakhouse. Drop by its Campari photo booth during your next visit, and tag @opusbarandgrill and #NegroniWeekOpusBarandGrill in your snap. One lucky winner will receive complimentary serves of Negroni for subsequent visits until next September.

Info: Negroni Week runs from Sept 12 to 19 at about 60 participating venues. Go to https://str.sg/wzyg

