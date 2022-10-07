Top Tipples: Autumn cocktails and Bisquit & Dubouche cognac

Enjoy a taste of autumn with special Suntory cocktails
The House of Suntory, which collects craft spirits such as Roku Gin and Haku Vodka from Japanese beverage conglomerate Beam Suntory, has teamed up with six restaurants to celebrate autumn with new concoctions.
I sample the cocktails put together by Tess Bar & Kitchen, a Seah Street restaurant popular with the office crowd as a dinner and after-work drinks spot.
The Fresh Fall Morning ($23) is good enough to have twice – the refreshing Japanese Kyoho grape more than holds its own against the anchor ingredient of Chita Whisky. The Sweater Weather ($23), a respectable take on the gin and tonic using yuzu and elderflower, goes down well even if you suffer from gin and tonic fatigue.
If you need a stress-melting punch after work, try the Perfect Autumn ($23). This ultra-dry vodka martini is not for the faint of heart and the salted plum flavour adds an unexpected twist to a classic drink.
Info: Participating venues are Tess Bar & Kitchen in Seah Street, Akira Back in Beach Road, Lumo in South Bridge Road, Neon Pigeon in Carpenter Street, The Guild in Keong Saik Road and Vue in Collyer Quay. The cocktails are available till Oct 31. For details, check with the individual venues.
Browse exclusive collector’s items with Changi Airport’s World Of Wines And Spirits
Collectors of premium spirits and wines will want to take note of Changi Airport’s limited-time World Of Wines And Spirits (Wows) catalogue, which showcases rare and exclusive offerings from more than 75 brands.
Highlights include the Bowmore ARC-52, which comes in an eye-catching bottle designed in partnership with luxury carmaker Aston Martin. Only 100 bottles of this single-malt Scotch whisky have been made available worldwide, and only one of those is available in South-east Asia on the WOWS portal at $130,000.
Another notable item is the Penfolds 2018 Superblend 802-B Imperial 6L ($20,288), which blends cabernet sauvignon and shiraz from the south Australian winemaker’s 2018 vintage in almost equal proportions. Only one bottle is available in the catalogue.
Shoppers can expect a personalised concierge service – once you reach out to express your interest in a product, a Wows representative will facilitate your purchase over WhatsApp, mobile phone or in person.
The Wows online catalogue is available to travellers and the public at tax- and duty-free prices till Dec 31.
Info: Go to https://str.sg/wHA5 to browse the full catalogue.
Sip sake at Ippudo
Ramen chain Ippudo has a sake-tasting event in October that gives customers the chance to sample three sakes from different Japanese prefectures.
Each sake has been recommended by one of the restaurant chain’s sake sommeliers and will be paired with a Japanese appetiser for the full-tasting experience, which costs $36.80++ a person.
Ippudo Tanjong Pagar in Wallich Street and Ippudo Mandarin Gallery in Orchard Road also offers their other new sake offering – cup sake. These single-serving sake cups (starting at $10.90) come in cute designs that would make for a perfect gift or picnic addition.
Info: https://str.sg/wHAS
Bisquit & Dubouche cognac debuts in Singapore
Cognac – a regulated variety of brandy from the Cognac area of south-western France – is popular as a digestif, and is perhaps more palatable than whisky for casual or novice drinkers as it is generally sweeter.
Remy Martin, Hennessy, Courvoisier and Martell are the four big names in the cognac game, but there are also smaller houses that have plied the trade for hundreds of years. They include Bisquit Cognac, which has recently been rebranded as Bisquit & Dubouche following the maison’s acquisition by Italy’s Campari Group.
Following the rebranding and acquisition is the official entry of Bisquit & Dubouche cognac in various international markets, including Singapore.
The house’s VSOP (Very Special Old Pale; aged at least four years) and XO (Extra Old; aged at least six years) are priced at $129 and $365 respectively. The VSOP, which works well neat or on the rocks, is described as carrying aromas of sweet spices and apricot, and flavours of honeysuckle and citrus.
Meanwhile, the XO, which is available in limited quantities, boasts whiffs of smoked wood and cocoa, along with full-bodied notes of plum and mocha in the mouth. It is best sipped neat.