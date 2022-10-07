Top Tipples: Autumn cocktails and Bisquit & Dubouche cognac

Enjoy a taste of autumn with special Suntory cocktails

The House of Suntory, which collects craft spirits such as Roku Gin and Haku Vodka from Japanese beverage conglomerate Beam Suntory, has teamed up with six restaurants to celebrate autumn with new concoctions.

I sample the cocktails put together by Tess Bar & Kitchen, a Seah Street restaurant popular with the office crowd as a dinner and after-work drinks spot.

The Fresh Fall Morning ($23) is good enough to have twice – the refreshing Japanese Kyoho grape more than holds its own against the anchor ingredient of Chita Whisky. The Sweater Weather ($23), a respectable take on the gin and tonic using yuzu and elderflower, goes down well even if you suffer from gin and tonic fatigue.

If you need a stress-melting punch after work, try the Perfect Autumn ($23). This ultra-dry vodka martini is not for the faint of heart and the salted plum flavour adds an unexpected twist to a classic drink.

Info: Participating venues are Tess Bar & Kitchen in Seah Street, Akira Back in Beach Road, Lumo in South Bridge Road, Neon Pigeon in Carpenter Street, The Guild in Keong Saik Road and Vue in Collyer Quay. The cocktails are available till Oct 31. For details, check with the individual venues.

