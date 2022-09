SINGAPORE – Roti prata, a breakfast favourite among many Singaporeans, traces its origins to the paratha flatbread in the Indian subcontinent. It is made with very simple ingredients – just flour, salt, sugar, water and ghee or clarified butter.

The dough is kneaded, flattened and folded to create layers. It is flipped and swirled to stretch the dough thinner, then cooked on a hot plate. It was traditionally eaten with sugar, but now usually comes with curry.