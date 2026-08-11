Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice opens flagship restaurant at Jewel Changi Airport

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SINGAPORE – Popular hawker brand Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice is opening a restaurant at Jewel Changi Airport on Aug 22.

This flagship store will be the brand’s biggest outlet yet, complete with 98 seats. Second-generation owner Loi Mui Yin hopes it will ease some of the load on the original stall at Maxwell Food Centre.

“We get very long queues at the Maxwell stall, but our capacity is limited. Sometimes, tourists get sad when our chicken is sold out. We tell them to come back the next day, but they tell us they’re flying off. So hopefully, with this outlet, they still get to try our chicken rice at the airport before they leave,” the 53-year-old says.

The menu here features several Jewel-exclusive items, such as the Tian Tian Heritage Platter ($25.80++) – filled with ngoh hiang, Hainanese pork chop, Thai-style fried tofu, tiger-prawn beancurd rolls and fried salad prawns – that feeds two to three diners. There is also founder Madam Foo Kui Lian’s steamed chicken curry ($13.80++), served with chicken rice, white rice, yellow noodle, thick vermicelli or a baguette.

Here, diners will also find the Nanyang golden chicken ($12.80++), which has been marinated in turmeric and curry leaves, then fried golden. The boneless glass chicken feet ($9.80++), sold at the Maxwell stall in the 1980s but taken off the menu due to logistical constraints, is back by popular demand too.

“We needed to make our offerings here different so even our regulars will have a reason to visit this outlet,” says Loi.

To commemorate its grand opening, the restaurant will give away 88 takeaway packets of its signature chicken rice on Aug 22 and 23. Customers will also receive a 20 per cent discount throughout its soft-opening period from Aug 11 to 17.

Limited-edition blind boxes are up for grabs too, containing one of four plushie designs: chopping board, chicken, chilli bowl and chicken rice plate. They can be purchased for $10.80 with $30 spent in-store.

The brand started with a single stall in Maxwell Food Centre in 1986, and has since expanded to five other locations. Its original stall has been featured on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list every year since 2016.