The new matcha? Ube takes root in Singapore

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More restaurants and cafes in Singapore are working ube into their menus.

SINGAPORE – A purple wave is sweeping cafes and bars around the world. It started in the Philippines, then inundated the United States, Britain and, later, South Korea. Now, it seems like the craze has finally seeped into Singapore too.

Ube, a violet yam native to the Philippines, is the food world’s latest obsession, attracting a growing pool of devotees.

There are cafes ( Halo Ube & Matcha in Tanjong Pagar), home-based businesses (Ubae, selling purple lattes out of a flat in Telok Blangah) and limited-edition runs (local bubble tea brand PlayMade’s ube series, previously available in May and June) dedicated to this humble crop.

You will find it on a growing number of cafe menus too, wedged between the five obligatory matcha options and more exotic creations flavoured with tumeric or rose.

The data also reports a similar upswing. Google searches for ube in Singapore spiked sharply in June 2025 and have generally trended upwards ever since, with interest in this term 30% higher from 2022 to 2026 than in the preceding five years.

Few businesses are more pleased with this development than alcohol distributor JD Sip.

It used to sell around 500 bottles of Ube Cream Liqueur a quarter when it brought the product to Singapore in 2024, but sales can now “easily” top 900 or 1,000 bottles a quarter.

Initially, apart from the Filipino community, which made up most of the company’s early clientele, no one knew what ube was or why it looked so suspiciously saturated, says co-founder Dylan Yap, 38.

JD Sips distributes Ube Cream Liqueur in Singapore. PHOTO: JD SIPS

It was only in late 2025 that the general public started warming to ube.

Then in 2026, especially from the second half of the year, it was as if a switch had been flipped and, suddenly, ube was everywhere.

“Now, we even have Chinese restaurants asking for Ube Cream Liqueur,” he adds.

He cannot identify a single catalyst for ube’s rise. A common observation among industry players is that when it comes to global trends, Singapore tends to lag a few steps behind. Now, it seems like the local market has at last hopped aboard this bandwagon too.

“It’s probably a combination of marketing efforts and articles that say farmers are finding it hard to cope with the demand for the ube crop. So I think generally, consumers in Singapore have the mindset that if something is going to run out soon, we want to try it,” Yap says.

Because it is similar to taro, a type of yam with which Singaporeans are already familiar , customers have been open to trying ube-flavoured products, says Chiara Dimacali-Hugo, 46, who helms Filipino restaurant Cafe Mary Grace in Tras Street.

Queic by Olivia launched two ube-flavoured cheesecakes in July. PHOTO: QUEIC BY OLIVIA

“We find that Singapore consumers are generally very curious and receptive to new flavours and food trends, so there was a lot of interest when the collection launched,” adds Emy Tan, 31, Olivia Group’s head of marketing.

The company’s dessert brand Queic by Olivia launched two ube-flavoured cheesecakes in July. One of them, the Ube Cloud ($13 per slice), is still on the menu, owing to popular demand.

Purple over green

So, is ube the new matcha? Dimacali-Hugo certainly hopes so.

“I just wish it would find its place on every table,” she says. “It’s so good and versatile. You can eat ube halaya (a paste-like dessert made from mashed ube) by the spoonful.”

Chef Sujatha Asokan, 35, who heads the kitchen at Kee’s Restaurant & Bar in Carpenter Street, thinks it has the potential to appeal to a broad spectrum of Singaporeans – trend-conscious digital natives, yes, but their orh nee-loving parents and grandparents too.

Ube ice cream from Burnt Cones. PHOTO: BURNT CONES

On the other hand, Miles Thng, 35, co-founder of ice cream brand Burnt Cones and one of the first people to churn ube-flavoured gelato in Singapore, views its similarity to other types of yam as a mixed blessing.

Categorised as a premium flavour – the cheapest of the brand’s three categories – a scoop of ube retails for $5 at Burnt Cones’ outlets.

“Ube is actually around the middle tier in terms of production costs, but we started at the lowest tier because based on perception, people feel like it’s a cheaper flavour,” he says.

When most Singaporeans think of yam, they think of the old-school $1.20 ice cream sandwiches sold at roadside carts, so even a $5 scoop might prove a hard sell.

Others might be turned off by its earthy taste.

“For some people, if you tell them it’s a yam, they just get turned off.”

Nonetheless, ube has earned its place on Burnt Cones’ permanent roster. Initially introduced as a limited-edition experiment in 2021, it now ranks among the top five flavours in terms of sales.

Ube has done well at Oh Wunder Cafe in Bain Street too, where it is served as a latte ($7.50) or mixed with matcha ($8) and cream cheese foam ($9). But it is nowhere near as popular as its green predecessor.

The cafe sells twice as many strawberry matcha lattes as ube lattes, so co-founder Dale Thia, 36, does not think the latter will be taking the place of matcha anytime soon.

“A lot of people might feel like ube is more starchy than matcha. And youngsters think that matcha sounds healthier, even though that might not be necessarily true,” he says.

It should also be noted that ube in Singapore has not yet achieved the kind of ubiquity it has enjoyed in, say, the US, where it can be found in grocery stores like Trader Joe’s and at major cafe chains.

While Paris Baguette’s US customers could buy ube cruffins and ube lattes in July, the brand’s Singapore outlets have remained focused on other flavours in the meantime.

“While there are currently no plans to introduce the Ube series in Singapore, Paris Baguette is always exploring new flavours and product innovations that resonate with local consumers. We continue to keep an eye on emerging food trends and would certainly be open to exploring ube-inspired creations in the future,” senior marketing manager Charlene Chen tells The Straits Times.

Olivia Group’s Tan cannot yet say for sure if ube will ascend to the leagues of matcha or pistachio, but believes in its potential to become much more established locally.

“Ube has a strong visual identity, but I think what gives it more staying power is that it’s also very versatile,” she says.

“Ultimately, I think the real test is whether people continue choosing ube because they genuinely like the flavour, rather than just because it looks good or feels new. From what we’ve seen so far, there seems to be enough interest beyond the novelty for it to keep growing.”

Limited supply

Farmers in The Philippines have found it difficult to meet international demand for ube. PHOTO: JD SIPS

Ube, like matcha, is a victim of its own success. Worldwide demand reached such a fever pitch that the Philippines indefinitely suspended exports of fresh ube in August.

The ube that trickles down to Singapore, therefore, exists mainly in processed form.

“The only pain point in working with ube for me is that I can’t find fresh ones to introduce other textures,” says chef Asokan.

“I can use it only in a sauce , a drink or, in our case, ice cream, but to showcase ube the way we showcase sweet potato, I think we can’t do it yet.”

Likewise, the other cafes and brands to whom ST spoke have to make do with ube paste or powder, which they say has not yet risen in price despite the export ban.

The one exception is Playmade, which says its ube series is built on purple yam, which it “steams whole and hand-processes into a fresh paste in small batches”, according to a spokesperson.

Whether the “purple yam” in question is ube or another root vegetable, however, the brand did not specify.

Fresh ube is not available in Singapore. PHOTO: JD SIPS

Pampanga native Adrian Besa, 40, who works in Singapore as a beverage manager at Mondrian Singapore Duxton, has had his fair share of disappointments.

“Some ube bread, treats and candies tasted more like vanilla or just sweet with purple colour; no real earthy, nutty ube flavour at all. They looked pretty, but just didn’t feel like real ube,” he says.

While he is thrilled that ube is getting more popular in Singapore – he can now obtain previously elusive favourites like ube pandesal, ube cheese tarts, ube milk tea, ube soft-serve and ube cakes here – nothing beats the taste of home.

He says of the Singaporean takes on ube: “They’re lovely and capture that sweet, nutty, creamy vibe, but the ones back home feel deeper, richer and so much more authentic.”

Ube tastes nutty and earthy, with a soft hint of vanilla. PHOTO: ARO

How should aspiring ube aficionados distinguish the real deal from imitators?

Real ube, Besa says, should contain a gentle earthy note, and is nutty and soft with a hint of vanilla.

You should be able to tell at a glance, adds Dimacali-Hugo. If the substance in your dessert or drink appears whitish-grey, it is probably taro. If it is bright purple, however, that is more like it.

Where to taste ube in Singapore

Ube ice cream ensaymada from Cafe Mary Grace Singapore. PHOTO: CAFE MARY GRACE SINGAPORE

Craving ube or curious to see what all the fuss is about? The paste itself can be found at Filipino grocers like online supermarket Pinoy SG.

But if you like your ube dressed up as a drink or dessert, here are four places to check out.

Kee’s Restaurant & Bar

Bubur Cha Cha French Toast from Kee’s Restaurant & Bar. PHOTO: KEE’S RESTAURANT & BAR

Where: 21 Carpenter Street

Open: 8am to 10pm, daily

Info: www.kees.com.sg/

At Kee’s Restaurant & Bar, ube goes local. It plays a supporting role in the restaurant’s Bubur Cha Cha French Toast ($18++), served with caramelised sweet potato, kaya-stuffed brioche and a lavender-coloured scoop of ube ice cream.

“I wanted to feature a local dessert that I liked, so I thought of bubur cha cha, and then I figured, why not use ube? It’s Asian also and very underutilised,” says executive chef Sujatha Asokan.

To get that distinctive nutty flavour, she mixes ube paste into house-made ice cream – but just a touch. “We don’t want the ube taste to overpower the rest of the ingredients,” she says. “We feature quite a lot of things in this dish, so we’ve got to balance all the components.”

Queic by Olivia

Ube Cloud cheesecake from Queic by Olivia. PHOTO: QUEIC BY OLIVIA

Where: 41 Kreta Ayer Road and other outlets

Open: Various times

Info: queic.com.sg/

In Filipino cooking, ube and cheese are a match made in culinary heaven – see ube pandesal, ube halaya with shredded cheddar and the like – so the team behind dessert brand Queic by Olivia felt fairly certain that this classic sweet-savoury pairing would work well in cheesecake form too.

Experimentation yielded two options: the Ube Queso, a dense, creamy, Basque burnt cheesecake; and the Ube Cloud – lighter, as its name implies.

The latter received the stronger response and so it has remained on the menu (starting at $13 a slice), accompanied by special beverages like the ube cheese cloud ($7.50), a deep purple concoction topped with salted cheese foam.

“The challenge was finding the right balance so the ube flavour remained recognisable without overpowering the cheesecake itself,” says head chef Pablo Ruggero, 36. “We still wanted the final product to taste unmistakably like a Queic cheesecake rather than simply using ube for its colour.”

Neon Pigeon

Purple Haze cocktail from Neon Pigeon. PHOTO: NEON PIGEON

Where: 36 Carpenter Street

Open: 5.30pm to midnight, daily

Info: www.neonpigeonsg.com/

You can drink your ube at Neon Pigeon. The Japanese restaurant and izakaya rolled out its Purple Haze ($23++) cocktail in end-September, combining Ube Cream Liqueur with shisho and Toki whisky.

“We’re always interested in ingredients that give us room to play and ube felt particularly interesting because it brings both a distinctive flavour and visual character to a drink,” says Joshua Wilson, 34, group bar manager of The Dandy Collection, which manages the restaurant.

Because Ube Cream Liqueur has such a distinctive profile, the main challenge for him and his team was finding the right balance to ensure the drink did not end up being too cloying.

“We wanted the ube to remain recognisable without overpowering the other elements of the drink. To achieve this, we use lemon acid and shiso to bring acidity and a touch of bitterness, helping to balance the richness and sweetness of the ube,” he says.

Cafe Mary Grace

Cafe Mary Grace Singapore launched its ube series in July. PHOTO: CAFE MARY GRACE SINGAPORE

Where: 52 Tras Street

Open: 9am to 9.30pm, Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays

Info: marygracecafe.sg

In May, Chiara Dimacali-Hugo, 46, executive director of Filipino restaurant Cafe Mary Grace Singapore, opened Instagram and realised that her feed was flooded with ube products.

“I wondered if there was an awakening of sorts and said to my team, ‘Guys, we need our own version of ube’,” she says.

Growing up in the Philippines, it was a ubiquity she had largely taken for granted, but now, she felt a unique responsibility to show Singaporeans “what good ube tasted like”.

So the cafe launched an ube series in July, complete with drinks like ube coconut cloud ($10++) and pastries such as ube cheese roll ($5.30++) and ube ice cream ensaymada ($12.50++).

“The global love for ube is so strong, which makes me feel really proud as an Asian, because it means that Asian flavours can really travel,” she says. “There are no boundaries.”