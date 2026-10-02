The Hood Paris to mark International Chicken Rice Day on Oct 10; hosts Chicken Rice Party on Oct 7

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The Hood Paris has sold chicken rice in Paris since it opened in 2016.

SINGAPORE – Calling all chicken rice lovers, mark International Chicken Rice Day on Oct 10, as part of a social media campaign launched in Paris.

This 10/10 initiative is by The Hood Paris and its cultural platform BLK65 alongside independent heritage education and content practice Urbanist Singapore.

The Hood Paris is a South-east Asian cafe and community space founded in 2016 by Singaporean entrepreneur Pearlyn Lee, and is known for championing local and Asian food in the French city.

Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Global Network, the initiative is an annual invitation to eat chicken rice and celebrate the cooks, communities and journeys that carried the iconic dish worldwide.

People are invited to post on social media using #1010ChickenRiceDay, tag their city and share their connection to the dish: who introduced them to it, who makes it for them, where they go when they miss it or what it means to eat it far from home.

Restaurants and cooks can also join the campaign by sharing their own versions of the dish and the stories behind them.

This is not a competition to crown the world’s “best” chicken rice, says the campaign’s media release, but a “collective snapshot” of how the dish found a place on tables worldwide.

What to expect at The Hood Paris chicken rice party

Ahead of this campaign, The Hood Paris and BLK65 will host Singaporean urban and cultural geographer Ho Yong Min – better known as Yong – of The Urbanist Singapore.

Called No Seat, No Problem: The Story Behind Singapore’s Hainanese Chicken Rice, the live story-telling experience by Ho will highlight the dish’s history and evolution, and culminate with a chicken rice party at The Hood Paris on Oct 7.

“We don’t want people to just eat chicken rice and think it’s nice,” says Ho. “We want them to understand why it exists at all, and what it says about how a community with no seat at the table builds one anyway. That’s a Singapore story, but it’s one anyone who has ever felt like an outsider will recognise.”

Event entry is free and charges apply for food and drink sold throughout the evening. The first 100 guests will receive a complimentary small portion of chicken rice and a taste of The Hood Paris’ house-made kaya.

These items have been staples at the restaurant since its Paris debut. Lee is also behind the famed Nonette Banh Mi & Donuts – across the street from The Hood Paris – which has run pop-ups here in 2024 and 2025.

Lee says: “We made these flavours fun and easy to discover, and Paris responded. But the flavours have travelled faster than their stories. With chicken rice, we want to go deeper into where it came from.”

For drinks, there will be a Singapore Fling cocktail – a take on the Singapore Sling with Orientalist Gunpowder Gin by homegrown spirits company The Orientalist Spirits. Natural wine Grand Jardin from French winery Opi d’Aqui will be available too.

The event also spotlights other local talent. Singaporean pianist Wang Congyu has composed a chicken rice-inspired soundtrack, while Kenn Lam – a Singaporean visual artist based in Berlin – has created chicken and egg prints for the celebration.