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The 50 Best Restaurants 2026: Odette climbs to No. 15; Spain’s Asador Etxebarri is No. 1

SINGAPORE – French fine-dining restaurant Odette has climbed 10 places to No. 15 on The 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list.

Helmed by French chef Julien Royer, the restaurant at National Gallery Singapore was ranked No. 25 in 2025 and No. 24 in 2024. Its highest placing was No. 8 in 2021.

Royer, 44, said in a media statement it was an honour to be recognised alongside some of the world’s finest restaurants and to represent Singapore on the global stage for the past eight years.

“For us, it has always been about more than just the food. It is about taking care of people and hopefully leaving our guests a little happier than when they arrived,” he said.

Odette remains Singapore’s only restaurant in the top 50, announced at the Teatro Municipal de Lima in Peru on Nov 4 (Nov 5, Singapore time).

He also paid tribute to his team, particularly Odette’s head sommelier Lesley Liu, 34, who received The Best Sommelier Award 2026.

“To my team, I could not be prouder of you. This recognition belongs to all of you,” he said.

Taiwan-born Liu, who received Asia’s Best Sommelier Award 2026 at the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 awards ceremony in Hong Kong on March 25, said: “This is beyond my wildest dreams and I am incredibly surprised and humbled by this recognition.”

“Pursuing this passion and finding my place in this industry has never been easy, but there is so much joy in waking up every day doing what I love.”

Lesley Liu, the head sommelier of Odette. PHOTO: ODETTE

Three other Singapore restaurants made the extended No. 51 to No. 100 list, announced earlier on Oct 21.

Seroja made its debut at No. 64, becoming one of nine new entries on the extended list.

Its chef-owner Kevin Wong, 32, said he and his team were in disbelief when they found out .

Wong (front row, first from left) and his team at Seroja, which made its debut on The 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list at No. 64. PHOTO: SEROJA

The 24-seat restaurant at Duo Galleria in Fraser Street, which opened in 2022, showcases the cuisine of the Malay Archipelago.

“Locality is the luxury,” said Wong, who believes its emphasis on regional ingredients and flavours has helped Seroja gain international recognition.

Modern barbecue restaurant Burnt Ends in Dempsey rose four places from No. 93 in 2025 to No. 89, while modern Singaporean Restaurant Labyrinth at Esplanade Mall slipped one spot from No. 97 to No. 98.

Thailand had the most restaurants from Asia in the global top 50, with five, all in Bangkok.

Gaggan, helmed by chef Gaggan Anand, returns as The Best Restaurant in Asia and rose from No. 6 in 2025 to No. 2. Sorn rose five places to No. 12, Suhring climbed eight places to No. 14 and Nusara jumped 17 places to No. 18. Potong fell 19 places to No. 32.

Hong Kong has two restaurants in the top 10. Wing, helmed by chef Vicky Cheng, rose six places to No. 5, while The Chairman climbed 13 places to No. 6.

South Korea also has two restaurants in the top 50. Mingles in Seoul climbed 12 places to No. 17, while Onjium rose from No. 57 to No. 41.

India’s Masque in Mumbai leapt from No. 68 to No. 26, while Naar in Kasauli debuted at No. 49. Naar also won the Sustainable Restaurant Award.

Meet the Bund in Shanghai climbed 73 places from No. 94 to No. 21, while Ru Yuan in Hangzhou made its debut on the global top 50 list at No. 36.

Among the notable international results, Copenhagen restaurant Kadeau climbed from No. 41 to No. 8, winning the Highest Climber Award.

Tuju in Sao Paulo, Brazil, rose from No. 70 to No. 16, receiving the Highest New Entry Award and Art of Hospitality Award.

In Lima, the host city, Kjolle rose two places to No. 7 and Merito climbed 13 places to No. 13. Mayta slipped six places to No. 45.

Maido, which topped the global rankings in 2025, joined the Best of the Best group of former No. 1 restaurants, which are no longer eligible for inclusion on new editions of the list.

Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, Spain, was crowned the world’s best restaurant and also The Best Restaurant in Europe, moving up one place after finishing runner-up in 2024 and 2025.

Helmed by chef-owner Victor Arguinzoniz, the restaurant is renowned for its wood-fired grilling.

Alchemist in Copenhagen placed third, up two places from 2025.

The 50 Best Restaurants, formerly The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, is an annual ranking organised by British media group William Reed. Launched in 2002, it was rebranded in September 2026.

The rankings are determined by votes from more than 1,100 international restaurant industry experts across 28 regions worldwide, with results independently adjudicated by Deloitte.