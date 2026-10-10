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Tasting menus below $100 per person: How restaurants are putting affordable luxury on the menu

SINGAPORE – At $88++ per person, it might be a stretch to call Assaggi, a tasting menu-only Italian establishment in Neil Road, affordable.

And yet, the restaurant, which opened in August, is fully booked until the end of 2026, attracting even younger patrons.

It occupies a curious space in the local food scene. Neither fine dining nor casual, but somewhere in between. In other words: premium produce but no caviar; refined wood tables but no tablecloths; attentive staff but no stuffy uniforms, just aprons and sneakers.

Unlike Buona Terra, a one-Michelin-starred restaurant where a six-course dinner is priced at $248++, the kitchen here is not striving for absolute perfection. “We try to validate the humble ingredient. That’s what Italian cuisine is about,” says chef-owner Denis Lucchi, 45, who runs both restaurants.

“We believe that even with humble ingredients and without spending a bomb, we can do a nice five-course menu that people can come and enjoy.”

Assaggi opened in Neil Road in August and is run by a team of young chefs. PHOTO: ASSAGGI

He initially toyed with the idea of opening another Locanda – his casual Italian restaurant in Rowell Road – because the market seemed to favour comfort food and a la carte menus, but realised that a high-volume system would not work in this 30-seater space, located on the second floor of a shophouse.

“The kitchen is a little too small to do a la carte, so we decided to do something in between, something that almost gives you the feeling of a fine dining, but at a friendlier price,” he adds.

Cheaper, but not cheap

So, what does semi-fine dining taste like?

A whole lot of pasta, apparently. The Pasta Journey menu ($88++) is a carbivore’s dream come true, plunging diners deep into the heart of Italian cooking with four to five pasta courses, such as tubetti with anchovies and aglio olio linguine with mussels and dry tomato.

Alternatively, those desirous of greater variety – as most diners are, according to Lucchi – can opt for the Signature Journey, which costs the same. It comes with six to seven courses, including a pasta dish – pick between osobucco pappardelle and fusilli with red prawns – and a main of either roasted duck or stone bass.

Paccheri Amatriciana from Assaggi. PHOTO: ASSAGGI

While Lucchi is heartened by the rousing response Assaggi has received so far, he is aware that, owing to the ephemeral nature of social media hype, he is “living in a bubble now”.

He says: “The real test will come next year when this bubble bursts and we see if regulars come back and people enjoy the place. Then we’ll know if we’re really doing a good job.”

Assaggi is part of a growing handful of restaurants rolling out tasting menus priced below $100. This category includes Sushi Dan in Raffles City, where an omakase lunch in the restaurant’s private room starts at $98++, and Na-Oh in Bulim Link, where a hearty four-course seasonal Korean meal can be had for $88++.

Despite being located in a Jurong West car factory, a seat at Na-Oh remains infamously difficult to snag, even two years into operations. It suggests that appetite for this sort of “affordable” luxury remains alive and well. Perhaps what consumers seek then is not an inexpensive meal per se, but one that feels worth it.

Tiramisu from Loulouca. PHOTO: LOULOUCA

After all, a $28++ tiramisu is hardly considered cheap, and yet, such prices have not stemmed the flow of patrons at Loulouca, a 20-seater dessert atelier that opened in July.

Footfall so far has been healthy, says owner and pastry chef Louisa Lim, 34. “It’s pretty bustling, especially after dinner. We’ve been quite lucky. Usually we’re full.”

Like Assaggi, Loulouca’s value crystallises most clearly in contrast. “The guests who know what I did in Odette will go: ‘Yeah, actually this is very affordable.’ But those who are maybe used to more mainstream pastries will wonder why we’re charging so much,” she says.

Lim honed her craft through seven years at French restaurant Odette in National Gallery Singapore, where she led the pastry programme. Dinner at the three-Michelin-starred establishment will set you back by $498++.

It follows that the tiramisu she serves at Loulouca is no regular cake. Her version has been elevated with sobacha ice cream, coffee-doused biscuit cuillere, coffee praline, caramelised pecans and a delicate buckwheat tuile. Other creations feature seasonal ingredients like Shizuoka Melon ($32++) and Yamanashi Peach ($35++).

“Throughout my career, I’ve worked with quality ingredients, so that’s something I won’t compromise on. To create something delicious, you need quality ingredients,” she says. “Diners are very discerning these days. They’re willing to spend if they know that what they’re paying for is bang for the buck.”

Louisa Lim, chef-owner of Loulouca, formerly worked as pastry chef at Odette. PHOTO: LOULOUCA

Loulouca also has a more affordable day menu, with desserts like the matcha pistachio kaya ($15++), her loose take on a Mont Blanc, reimagined with Singapore flavours.

No elaborate tasting menus here, though. “I like eating desserts in small amounts. Omakase can sometimes be a little bit intimidating for me. It’s a lot in one go, which can be a bit much,” she says. “It isn’t something you’d do every weekend.”

Casual pivot

Like Lim, some chefs have ditched the tasting menu altogether and fully embraced a la carte dining through new ventures.

Chefs Louis Han and Park Su-ji at Osteria Da Su in Telok Ayer. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Come end-October, South Korean chef Louis Han, 36, will open a casual Italian osteria next door to his one-Michelin-starred Korean fine dining restaurant Nae:um in Telok Ayer Street.

Named Osteria Da Su, it will be helmed by his former culinary school classmate Park Su-ji, 37, and serve simple Italian dishes with subtle Korean flourishes. For instance: vongole with Asari clams and pasta amatriciana with gochujang-glazed guanciale chips. Pastas will be priced between $20 to $30.

“We’re trying to be artisan, but also very affordable. So when you walk into the restaurant, you’ll see it’s cosy and relaxed, but also with a high quality of ingredients and food,” says Han.

Having already opened a fine-dining restaurant and a contemporary grill – Guum in Keong Saik Road, where premium cuts cost up to $248++ for 300g of Hanwoo beef) – he wanted to offer customers something more pocket-friendly. “We’re trying to match customer expectations,” he says.

Osteria Da Su’s pasta dishes will be priced between $20 and $30. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Patience for long two- to three-hour meals is fast dwindling and customers increasingly prize the freedom to pick and choose dishes that suit their various dietary requirements. So although Nae:um’s fortunes have started to fluctuate in 2026, casual Italian food, he is confident, is evergreen – just look at how well pizza and pasta chain Casa Vostra is doing.

Likewise, Takeshi Araki, former head chef of the now-defunct one-Michelin-starred modern Kappo restaurant Esora, is focusing his efforts on casual dining. In September, the culinary director of Cloud Restaurant Group opened AO, a restaurant in Orchard Towers that channels his refined Japanese techniques into modestly priced dishes.

Takeshi Araki, former head chef of Esora, is now culinary director of Cloud Restaurant Group, which runs AO Restaurant PHOTO: AO RESTAURANT

“I am quite a simple person, and I enjoy the simple things in life,” says the 39-year-old chef.

After Esora closed, he spent some time in Japan with his children, revisiting old haunts and rediscovering the joy of eating simply. “Watching my children enjoy sushi as much as I do also reminded me that food can bring different generations together. After so many years working in fine dining, this made me think about what I wanted to explore next. I became interested in cooking for a wider range of people, in a more relaxed setting, with food that could be shared around the table.”

Sakura-dai Sea Bream Ramen from AO. PHOTO: AO RESTAURANT

AO’s menu is anchored by mains like the “Sakura-dai” Sea Bream Ramen ($28++) – a creamy noodle dish with swordfish chashu – and Yuzukosho Teriyaki Chicken ($32++) served with celeriac kinpira, charred Padron peppers and burnt lemon. Some dishes, like the Grilled Chicken Wings With Black Truffle Mochi Rice ($22++) and Sukiyaki Wagyu Maki Roll ($28++), are best enjoyed in a group.

“The atmosphere at AO may be more casual, but the discipline behind the cooking is still very important to me. We pay a lot of attention to the ingredients, preparation and balance of each dish,” he adds.

Best of both worlds

As the fine-dining scene continues to evolve, restaurants have started adding a la carte options to their menus.

1887 by Andre is retaining its la carte menu. PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

Take 1887 by Andre, for example. Despite making its Michelin debut in August with two glittering stars, the restaurant has no plans to do away with its a la carte menu.

“From the beginning, I wanted choice to be an important part of the experience at 1887 by Andre,” says Taiwanese chef Andre Chiang, the chef-patron of the 42-seat restaurant at Raffles Hotel, which opened in March.

“Fine dining has increasingly become associated with a fixed tasting menu, where the restaurant determines the entire journey for the guest. I wanted to revisit a different way of dining, where guests can decide what they are in the mood for, how much they would like to eat and how they want the meal to unfold.”

He was in part motivated by historical precedent.

“A la carte dining was part of the grand dining room tradition that 1887 by Andre draws from, so bringing that sense of choice back felt relevant to both the concept and the way I wanted guests to experience the restaurant today,” adds the 50-year-old.

Le Vert Verdant Forest from 1887 by Andre. PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

Guests can order individual dishes from the a la carte menu – the Raffles Laksa Paella ($128++) perhaps, or the Blanquette de “Bak Kut Teh” ($68++) – or opt for one of the sets, priced upwards of $198++ a person.

However, it seems like the a la carte menu, in this case, is being retained in the name of autonomy rather than affordability. As of September, a minimum spend of $200 per guest applies to all lunch and dinner bookings to “provide an opportunity to balance quality and experience, allowing guests to continue to have the flexibility to choose from the a la carte menu and shape their dining experience according to their preferences”, according to a spokesperson from Raffles Hotel Singapore.

Likewise, Akane Eno, executive chef of Orchard Road Kappo restaurant Ichigo Ichie, says her a la carte offerings were “not created as a pricing-driven concept, but rather as an additional dining option for guests”. The 48-year-old adds that demand for this menu has continued to grow since its launch in 2025 and estimates that 5% to 10% of guests now order its seasonal dishes, priced upwards of $18++.

A5 Miyazaki wagyu sirloin with Japanese fig and organic cacao sauce from Ichigo Ichie’s a la carte menu. PHOTO: ICHIGO ICHIE

Meanwhile, Restaurant Jag, a one-Michelin-starred contemporary French establishment that moved to Robertson Quay in October 2023, says its a la carte menu was the result of popular demand.

“When we opened our doors here, we asked our neighbours what they wished from us,” says owner Anant Tyagi, 40. “They wanted to return more often, to make Jag part of their weekly rhythm, not only their seasonal celebrations. The full tasting menu, beautiful as it is, felt too ceremonial for spontaneous evenings.”

Current autumn offerings start at $18++ for a side of sweet potato brioche with pumpkin spice butter, and climb up to $178++ for pan-seared whole Brittany blue lobster.

So far, it has proven a worthwhile investment. Tyagi says that since the Light Experience (the restaurant’s cheapest tasting menu, which costs $198++) and a la carte menus were introduced, the total number of diners has risen by 20%.

A la carte menus are not for everyone, however. Han, for one, feels a tasting menu best allows him to showcase his craft. “Nae:um is a very experience-driven restaurant. My guests come for food, but they also like to see me working in the restaurant. So if I make it a la carte, I cannot fully deliver the experience.”

Chef-partner Fernanda Guerrero says Araya’s Rapido lunch menu is popular among guests. ST PHOTO: TARYN NG

It was not what guests wanted from Araya in Mondrian Singapore Duxton either. The one-Michelin-starred Chilean restaurant introduced an a la carte menu in late 2024 but it proved short-lived.

“Most of the guests still came for the set menus,” says chef partner and pastry chef Fernanda Guerrero, 39. “For us, the space doesn’t cater much to a la carte because you need a bigger table for that, and most of our seats are along the counter. We also don’t specialise in large-format sharing portions.”

The restaurant has since replaced the a la carte slate with a $58++ lunch menu aptly titled Rapido. It comes with bread, a starter like chicken salad with avocado and celery, and a main dish such as duck with seared foie gras and aged cacao sauce. Dessert can be added at extra cost.

Duck with aged cacao sauce from Araya’s Rapido lunch menu. ST PHOTO: CHERIE LOK

Around 80% of lunch guests now opt for the Rapido menu. It is a pretty tight budget to keep within for a fine-dining restaurant that imports 40% of its produce from South America, but Guerrero and her team have found a way to make it work with some suggestions from their supplier. It also helps that most guests upgrade their meal with a pricier main dish or dessert.

Plus, she points out that the lunch menu often serves as a taster, luring potential regulars back to the restaurant for a weekend dinner or a celebration, where they enjoy the full experience with one of Araya’s dinner sets (starting at $178++ a person).

“It’s still the same quality of work, just for a different occasion,” she says.