Sweet tricks

Amid a flurry of new food and beverage openings, how does one stand out from the crowd?

At a new crop of dessert shops, it is all about offering elevated experiences. For instance, you can enjoy ice cream parfaits with Japanese flavours while shopping for hand-crafted leather-bound goods at the 1,200 sq ft, month-old Bynd Artisan + Sunday Folks in Ion Orchard.

Before this integrated food-retail concept was born, bookbinding and leather crafts label Bynd Artisan occupied a space four times smaller at the mall. Dessert brand Sunday Folks has an outlet at Chip Bee Gardens.

And while you are grabbing a box of chocolates, why not sign up for a tasting session or a chocolate-making workshop at the same time?

Two bean-to-bar concepts here are poised to raise the chocolate bar here.

Dessert chef Janice Wong's new chocolate patisserie at Great World mall, Pure Imagination, offers a degustation experience for people to learn the chocolate-making process - from tasting the cacao pod seeds to roasting the beans. It soft launched yesterday and degustations will start from Friday.

At The Star Vista, home-grown brand Lemuel Chocolate will launch a bigger space on Wednesday.

The dine-in section has been expanded and the brand will continue to offer its chocolate tasting and appreciation workshops.

It had an outlet at a smaller unit in the mall and another one in West Coast.

Both have closed as their leases were up. Co-founder Ronald Ng, 56, decided to consolidate his resources into opening a bigger space and chose to stay at The Star Vista as the four-year-old brand was familiar to shoppers there.

Expect new offerings including Cacao-85 - a cacao pod-shaped cake with an 85 per cent dark chocolate mousse, orange blossom creme, chocolate sponge and a crunchy crumble layer - as well as new bonbon flavours such as key lime pie, brown butter pecan and Kopi + Bing (kopi caramel and biscuit praline).

While online sales and deliveries has helped the brand tide through the pandemic, Mr Ng notes that people still crave the dine-in experience.

"We want to offer a whole new concept of cafe that is more experiential. And we want to do this not just with food and drinks, but with our open-concept chocolate production space, workshops and tours as well," he says.

At popular chocolate cake chain Awfully Chocolate's revamped bakery and cafe concept in Katong, you can get chocolate on tap. Fresh cocoa is dispensed through the taps for chocolate beverages - such as the Really Fresh Chocolate Milk with premium Hokkaido milk.

The space, which previously housed the brand's flagship Ninethirty by Awfully Chocolate concept, also offers freshly baked pastries and pies, along with brunch and dinner items.

Some dessert brands are hoping their offerings will provide sweet escapes for travel-starved diners.

Customers, Lemuel Chocolate's Mr Ng notes, "now seek more than just a nice spot to have dessert". "They want more things to experience and we feel our workshops help fulfil that need. Our concept will perhaps satisfy some wanderlust due to lack of travelling."

Those who miss Parisian sweet treats can head to three-week-old Amuse Dessert Co in Duxton Road, which serves ice cream parfaits, French pastries, cakes and macarons.

It is run by the owners behind chocolate cafe The Dark Gallery, snack company The Edible Co and cold-pressed juice brand Hicjuice.

Co-founder Li Lihui, 39, says: "Amuse Dessert Co is borne out of dessert wanderlust, previous encounters around the world and the longing for new experiences."

Go on a journey of chocolate

PURE IMAGINATION

Where: B1-K119 Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info: www.pureimagination.sg

Local dessert queen Janice Wong's new chocolate patisserie comes hot on the heels of her recently launched whimsical ice cream brand Softhaus.

The two shops sit side by side. But while Softhaus, which opened in August, is a takeaway kiosk concept, Pure Imagination is Ms Wong's bean-to-bar experience, where customers can learn about chocolate making and enjoy tastings.

There is also a small seating area for 20 people.

It took over the space vacated by Plentyfull Bakery & Deli and officially opens on Friday.

Ms Wong, an award-winning pastry chef, is best known for her 2am: dessertbar at Holland Village. She also has dessert counters at Paragon mall and Raffles City Shopping Centre, which sells a variety of chocolates and other sweet treats.

At Pure Imagination, the 38-year-old will take people on a cocoa journey - from tasting the beans straight out of the cacao pod to roasting, grinding and tempering chocolate.

A degustation experience is priced at $40 and includes a 15-minute tour of the chocolate-making space and savouring of cocoa tea, hot chocolate and chocolate cake.

Next month, Ms Wong will roll out Do-It-Yourself kits, which comes with fresh beans, containers and a grinder.

The store, she says, is just the beginning of her journey to educate industry professionals and the public about the potential of the chocolate scene in Singapore - including the endless combinations of flavours and spices, using milk and sugar substitutes, as well as keto and plant-based options.

Currently, she gets fresh pods from Thailand and Malaysia, and dried beans from Thailand, Colombia, Trinidad and the city of Davao in the Philippines.

But her goal is to create Singapore's first single-origin chocolate and grow 1,000 cacao trees locally.

She planted the first cocoa trees last month at Spectra Secondary School in Woodlands and is looking to harvest cacao pods from Gardens by the Bay soon.

Stuck in Singapore due to the pandemic, Ms Wong used the time to plan this project and find partners to support her mission, which also involves rolling out a zero-waste programme in which the cacao husks will be upcycled into packaging.

She notes that other countries in the region have produced popular chocolate brands, such as Marou from Vietnam, and hopes Singapore can do so one day.

"If we are successful, maybe in five years and together with more chocolate-making brands, Singapore will be on the map with Thailand and Vietnam," she adds.

Eat ice cream, then buy leather goods

BYND ARTISAN + SUNDAY FOLKS

Where: 04-11 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info: www.byndartisan.com or order.sundayfolks.com

One specialises in leather and paper crafting, while the other is known for its freshly churned ice cream and waffles.

Now, enjoy the best of what both these home-grown artisanal companies - Bynd Artisan and Sunday Folks - have to offer at their month-old experience store in Ion Orchard.

As you wait for your personalised Bynd Artisan leather and paper gift to be handmade, dig into an ice cream parfait at the 16-seat dining section helmed by Sunday Folks.

Do not expect waffles here, though. Instead, treat yourself to a stacked Genmaicha Yuzu ice cream parfait ($18) with genmaicha ice cream, honey lemon yuzu sorbet, layered with textures of yuzu konnyaku, candied lemon peel, and crunchy nori popcorn and meringue.

Or go for the Rum Raisins & Apple parfait ($18), which includes rum raisin ice cream, apple compote, apple slices, grapes, caramel sauce and cocoa nibs.

Other highlights include freshly churned ice cream cones ($9) in premium genmaicha or Earl Grey Lavender flavours; and Marrakesh ($14) petit gateau, a slice of roasted pistachio ice cream cake between orange sable biscuits, topped with orange blossom chantilly cream and crushed roasted pistachios.

Here, ice cream cakes are taken to another level, with a selection of whole cakes including the beautiful macaron-shaped Ispahan Raspberry ($48 for a four-inch-wide whole cake, available online). It comprises rose ice cream, lychee cream, whole raspberries and fresh rose petals.

For best value, go for the weekday dessert pairing (from 10am to 6pm), priced from $18 with a choice of an ice cream petit gateau or ice cream parfait with a drink.

Plenty of thought has gone into the design of the store - from the table mat and coasters made from recycled food pulp to the custom leather sleeve by Bynd Artisan for Sunday Folks' glass coffee carafes.

Beans for the espresso-based (from $4.50) and filtered coffee ($8.50) are supplied by Liberty Coffee and PPP Coffee, which are also local brands.

Sunday Folks has another outlet at Chip Bee Gardens. Creamier, its equally popular sister ice cream and waffle concept, has outlets in Toa Payoh, Tiong Bahru and Gillman Barracks.

Sunday Folks has been hit hard by dine-in bans during the pandemic.

So, while there were initially no plans to expand the business, co-founder Khoh Wan Chin decided they had to pivot to survive and agreed to the collaboration when approached by Bynd Artisan's owners.

Coincidentally, both brands started in 2014.

Ms Khoh, 45, says: "But it's not just to have another outlet. We wanted a dessert experience with another experience - like a confectionery and gift concept in Japan. This gives us a chance to rejuvenate the brand."

Travel-inspired treats to soothe your wanderlust

AMUSE DESSERT CO

Where: 73 Duxton Road, open: Noon to 9pm (Tuesdays to Thursdays), noon to 10pm (Fridays and Saturdays), noon to 6pm (Sundays), closed on Mondays

Info: Order at amusedessertco.com

Unlike its sister brand The Dark Gallery at Great World mall, which specialises in chocolate goodies, three-week-old Amuse Dessert Co in Tanjong Pagar offers a wider smorgasbord of sweet treats.

Think picture-perfect macarons, madeleines, cakes and ice cream parfaits - all served on colourful tableware that match the store's interiors.

Among the must-tries are the hazelnut mocha sable sand ($5.50); salted caramel canele ($4); and Catherine's Choux ($24, good for two) parfait, which comes with a scoop each of rich truffle Basque cheesecake and Finca La Amistad java chip ice cream, paired with six mini choux and topped with crisp meringue.

Other ice cream flavours (from $5.50 for a single scoop) include banoffee pecan pie, Lapsang Souchong milk tea, and injeolmi bingsu.

Pair the desserts with freshly brewed single-origin sencha ($10) sourced from different Japanese prefectures by speciality green tea shop Senchado Tokyo.

A selection of pastries, tea and ice cream are also available for islandwide delivery on Amuse's website, which launched in August before the 20-seat shop opened on Sept 14.

The people behind Amuse also run snack company The Edible Co and cold-pressed juice brand Hicjuice.

The idea for the dessert cafe was mooted before the pandemic hit, hence adjustments had to be made to adapt the concept to this climate.

Instead of dishing out whole cakes, it focuses on dainty petite cakes to cater to smaller groups.

The sizes work better, given the current dining restrictions of two people.

Noting that a specialised menu - like what the The Dark Gallery offers - can be restrictive, co-founder Li Lihui, 39, conceptualised a wider menu of travel-inspired treats for vacation-hungry diners.

She says: "We built this new space to rethink the simple pleasures of life as showcased through our desserts."