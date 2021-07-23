Sweet time in the sun

Apricot juice is mixed with sugar, then cooked and spread onto wooden boards to be left to dry in the sun (above) in the Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus. It is part of the process to make the popular Qamar al-Din sweet, which is believed to have originated from this area.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
