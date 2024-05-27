Sun-kissed beaches and golden sunsets in a bottle: New whisky pays tribute to Miami

The sun is out and beachgoers are frolicking in pristine turquoise waters while towering palm trees rustle in the breeze – this is what usually comes to mind when one thinks of Miami.
Not many know the city is also a modern-day polo destination, home to famed polo clubs and the Beach Polo World Cup, Miami Beach – the largest and most notable beach polo event in the world.
It is against this backdrop that Royal Salute is introducing the sixth and latest edition of its iconic Polo collection, the Royal Salute 21 Year Old Miami Polo Edition. For the first time in Royal Salute’s history, the bespoke Scotch is finished in a perfectly balanced blend of first-fill bourbon and first-fill rye casks – an all-American oak cask finish, no doubt an homage to the city.
The result is a deliciously smooth whisky with notes of vanilla and coconut, evocative of the city’s famous sun-kissed beaches, complemented by a spiced finish that echoes the golden glow of Miami’s beautiful sunsets.
Turning up the Miami heat
The Royal Salute 21 Year Old Miami Polo Edition continues the brand’s longstanding Polo Collection, which honours the distinguished sport while celebrating the culture and flavours of the world's great polo destinations. After previous editions paid tribute to Argentina, India, and other polo locations, the spotlight now shines on Miami.
Royal Salute World Polo Ambassador Malcolm Borwick shares: "Miami is a special place and somewhere I've spent a lot of time, being such an integral stop on the international polo circuit. The city's cultural energy is electric, and as a contemporary capital of polo, it's a fitting destination to honour within the Royal Salute Polo Collection."
Agreeing, Royal Salute master blender Sandy Hyslop says: "Miami is such a dynamic city, so we wanted to craft a blend that would echo this with an exciting new dimension.”
As the composer of every Royal Salute expression, Mr Hyslop has created something truly special with the 21 Year Old Miami Polo Edition. He explains: “Selecting the finest first-fill bourbon and rye casks to finish the special formulation of whiskies aged for a minimum of 21 years allowed us to impart some incredible flavours and emphasise the sweet and spicy notes of the final blend, a perfect nod to Miami’s vibrant scene.”
On the nose, one is welcomed by juicy ripe pears, honey blossom, vanilla pastel de nata, white chocolate, marzipan, and a hint of cinnamon spice. Next on the palate come notes of sweet apricot, traditional pear drops, coconut shavings over milk chocolate, zesty lemon curd, and aromatic gingerbread. To wrap up, the finish is sweet, silky, and beautifully complex.
A beautiful scotch, inside and out
The Royal Salute 21 Year Old Miami Polo Edition was officially unveiled in Palm Beach last month, over a two-day event that included a thrilling polo match at Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, with Mr Borwick playing in front of over 300 guests for the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Support of Sentebale. The latter is a charity co-founded in 2006 by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.
Housed in a flamingo pink flagon, the Royal Salute 21 Year Old Miami Polo Edition comes in a striking presentation box embellished with illustrations of the sport and glamorous post-polo match gatherings, set against Miami’s famous art-deco architecture.
Mr Borwick acknowledges it is the perfect tribute to a world-class polo destination and that capturing the dynamism of the city within a high-aged Scotch whisky is no easy feat. He reveals: “This new blend will be a perfect dram to enjoy after my next polo match there.”
The Royal Salute 21 Year Old Miami Polo Edition is available now in limited quantities on Pernod Ricard Singapore on Shopee and Lazada as well as at select retailers in Singapore and on Le Cercle from $270.
Royal Salute advocates responsible drinking. Please do not share this with anyone under the legal drinking age of 18.