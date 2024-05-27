Sun-kissed beaches and golden sunsets in a bottle: New whisky pays tribute to Miami

The sun is out and beachgoers are frolicking in pristine turquoise waters while towering palm trees rustle in the breeze – this is what usually comes to mind when one thinks of Miami.

Not many know the city is also a modern-day polo destination, home to famed polo clubs and the Beach Polo World Cup, Miami Beach – the largest and most notable beach polo event in the world.

It is against this backdrop that Royal Salute is introducing the sixth and latest edition of its iconic Polo collection, the Royal Salute 21 Year Old Miami Polo Edition. For the first time in Royal Salute’s history, the bespoke Scotch is finished in a perfectly balanced blend of first-fill bourbon and first-fill rye casks – an all-American oak cask finish, no doubt an homage to the city.

The result is a deliciously smooth whisky with notes of vanilla and coconut, evocative of the city’s famous sun-kissed beaches, complemented by a spiced finish that echoes the golden glow of Miami’s beautiful sunsets.

Turning up the Miami heat

The Royal Salute 21 Year Old Miami Polo Edition continues the brand’s longstanding Polo Collection, which honours the distinguished sport while celebrating the culture and flavours of the world's great polo destinations. After previous editions paid tribute to Argentina, India, and other polo locations, the spotlight now shines on Miami.