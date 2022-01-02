ST readers and celebrities share their first meal of the year on Instagram

SINGAPORE - Close to 140 readers of The Straits Times shared their first meal of the year on Instagram under the hashtag #firstmeal2022. They included about 30 celebrities and newsmakers such as actress Fann Wong and national rower and Olympian Joan Poh.

ST has been asking readers to share their first meal of the year on Instagram since 2018. To participate this year, they needed to post photos on their public accounts with the tags #firstmeal2022 and @straitstimesfood.

Actress Fann posted a photo of herself tucking happily into a meal at a restaurant with the comment: "Start your New Year with something fabulous. What's your 1st meal in 2022?"

Singer Joanna Dong, who will be holding a concert on Jan 21 and 22, had coffee brewed by a friend to go with samosas "with pasta, matar paneer, butter chicken stuffings" from House Of Samosas.