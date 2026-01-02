South Korean burger chain Lotteria opening at Jewel on Feb 11

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

Lotteria's Jewel Changi Airport outlet will be its first Singapore joint.

SINGAPORE – South Korean burger chain Lotteria’s first Singapore outlet will open at Jewel Changi Airport on Feb 11.

The brand’s entry here is the result of a partnership between Singapore-based food and beverage (F&B) and hospitality company Katrina Group and South Korea’s Lotte GRS.

While the full menu has yet to be released, a Katrina Group spokesperson previously told The Straits Times that the group is working to bring some of Lotteria’s signature burgers and popular favourites here, along with new seasonal specials.

“We believe Lotteria’s unique Korean-style offerings will resonate strongly with Singaporeans and further elevate our F&B portfolio,” said Katrina Group founder and chief executive Alan Goh in a press release in August.

Established in 1979, Lotteria is known for its Korean-style burgers, seasonal specials and localised offerings. It operates more than 1,600 stores across several countries, including Vietnam, Cambodia and, most recently, Malaysia.

It will join fast food chains, like A&W, Guzman Y Gomez and KFC, which have outlets at Jewel Changi Airport. The mall is home to more than 120 food and beverage concepts and gets a steady footfall of both local and international visitors.

Ms Faith Tan, head of leasing at Jewel Changi Airport Development, told ST in August that in curating Jewel’s F&B offerings, the team focuses on distinctive experiences and fresh concepts.