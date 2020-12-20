Sourcing from suppliers

Oysters and lobsters from France, artisanal bread flour from the United States, wagyu from Japan - a whole new world opened up for home cooks in Singapore during the circuit breaker period.

They could - and still can - have their pick of ingredients that used to be available only to restaurants.

When dining in restaurants was not allowed during the circuit breaker period, companies that supply them with meat, vegetables, fruit and wine were stuck with inventory they could not move.

Many started taking orders from retail customers, who were also struggling to find what they needed at their normal shopping haunts.

Of course, savvy shoppers here have always been able to buy good seafood, beef and other produce from suppliers who might do a little retail business. But it has never been on this scale.

Companies such as FoodXervices, Gourmet Partner Singapore (with oysters from Les Huitres Cadoret ) and Classic Deli pivoted to cater to retail customers, who can buy items in retail-friendly or large quantities, depending on their needs. The prices they pay are the same or close to what restaurants pay.

New companies such as Yakiniku Plaza, whose parent company supplies restaurants, appeared. It sells Hokkaido beef and pork to retail customers - the same meats its parent company supplies to more than 200 restaurants here.

And just like that, home cooks have more resources to make restaurant-quality meals, and this looks to be a trend that will continue. Why pay retail prices anymore?