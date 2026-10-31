Slop or savour: AI food images take over Singapore

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SINGAPORE – From a distance, everything looks about right.

Take a step closer, though, and the feeling of unreality settles in: The vegetables look webby and geometric, like the exoskeleton of a bug. Waxy, indistinct cuts of meat are glazed with the same tessellated pattern, approximating the texture of skin, herbs, spices.

And the rice – there is just something off about it.

Technically, it looks like rice, grains and all. But the longer you stare, the more your skin starts to itch. You wonder if you will ever crave rice again.

Behold: food marketing in 2026.

All around Singapore, in cafes and coffee shops, malls and markets, consumers are drawn into an inescapable game of Is This Cake? Except that instead of cake, the question is now: Is this real? Or was it coughed up by a machine that has never seen and tasted the delights of actual food?

This is not a local phenomenon. The world over, publications from The New York Times to The Guardian are asking the same question: Why does food look like this now?

A banner outside Sandaime Hiraki with AI-generated chicken wings. PHOTO: ST READER

Perhaps Singapore has been spared the worst of it. AI food advertisements have coughed up some unappetising conjurations of noodles and meat, but, mercifully, no ring shrimp or trypophobic burritos yet.

Still, why do restaurants choose to do this to themselves and their customers? What do they stand to gain from melting their lovingly honed creations into these uncanny AI facsimiles? And is the trade-off worth it?

Saving thousands of dollars

Apparently so, judging by the proliferation of AI food photos.

According to restaurants, AI is simply too cheap and too convenient to resist, especially with the F&B industry in this state.

Data from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority reveals that 2,101 F&B businesses here ceased operations in the first seven months of 2026 – a 25.1% jump from 2025. Many were plagued by the one-two punch of rising costs and inconsistent spending.

Faced with these vagaries, F&B operators are doing what they can to cut costs.

Take nasi padang chain Serangoon BBQ & Curry, for instance.

Two years ago, owner Eugene Tan would have had to budget around $2,000 for a full day of photography. He would have had to cook and plate all his new dishes, wait for the restaurant to clear out, hire a food stylist and wait for the photos to be edited – all of which could take several weeks.

“It’s just too much of a hassle in terms of labour and money,” says the 47-year-old, who switched to using AI photos to market his offerings in 2025.

New products can now be launched and promoted in as few as five days. No need to stage a whole photo shoot for a single dish any more. All he needs is his phone.

He photographs the various components of the dish, then feeds the pictures into ChatGPT, along with a reference image. And just like that, his marketing material is sorted in a few minutes, for around $25 a month.

“We were quite excited when we first used it,” Tan recalls. “Immediately, what came to mind was, ‘Wow, imagine the time and money we can save.’”

Time saved has also proven the key dividend for chef Vincent Pang, who uses AI to generate backgrounds and format posters in a matter of minutes.

“A designer’s final artwork may look more natural and have a human touch, and I recognise the value of that. But for us, the speed and flexibility of AI make a big difference,” says the 40-year-old founder of Thai restaurant IM JAI by Pun Im. “It allows us to move much faster when launching new menu items or marketing campaigns.”

But for Elaine Seah, owner of acai and protein bowl brand EnSeeds, this is not a process that can be rushed. In her case, a menu could take around a week to perfect, even with the help of AI.

When it comes to her protein bowls, she photographs each layer of ingredients individually, then feeds the photos into ChatGPT and asks it to put everything together. The result is a stack of ingredients meant to look “real”, but also a bit stylised.

“Sometimes, AI doesn’t give me the image I want and if you ask it to generate a new image too many times, the image will look very artificial. So you have to let it rest for a while, then open a new chat and ask another AI software to do it,” says Seah, who is in her 40s.

Once, she spent 15 hours trying to get the perfect photo. It was too much even for her valiant bot, which gave up at around 2am. “At that point, ChatGPT asked me if we could rest because it was tired.”

Acai and protein bowl brand EnSeeds uses AI to enhance its marketing photos. PHOTO: ENSEEDS

Approximating reality

As AI reshapes the marketing industry, it is spawning a sub-sector of services primed to help companies thrive in this new frontier.

AI Studio, a local marketing agency founded in 2024, is one such firm.

It generates promotional images, menus, social media posts, delivery apps and anything else clients may need to promote their restaurant or business. So far, its clientele ranges wide, from small and medium-sized enterprises to enterprise businesses.

“The difference between coming to us and generating the image themselves is that we make sure everything’s consistent for the brand,” says founder Carol Tan, 36.

She charges a fee, but estimates that her services are still 50% to 70% cheaper than those of a traditional agency because she trims external manpower such as chefs and actors. And demand seems to be growing – she says i nquiries have multiplied by three to five times since May.

The shame surrounding using AI no longer exists, she says. “In the beginning, maybe they were embarrassed. But now, honestly, no. They want to be cutting edge, they want to scale.”

An AI-enhanced photo of a burger generated by AI Studio. PHOTO: AI STUDIO

She has developed a workflow that generates remarkably realistic images, just imperfect enough to almost pass off as the real thing: a flaking croissant, a burger surrounded by crumbs. Too glossy and the image will not pass muster.

“We do a lot of trial and error to make it look as real as possible,” she says. Of paramount importance to her team is trying to understand how textures differ across similar types of food.

“So when clients send us a photo of the food, our AI can identify what it is and then we can prompt it to keep the correct texture when we generate the image.”

The original photo which AI Studio used to generate its image of a burger. PHOTO: AI STUDIO

The reason most AI food looks off-putting is because business owners do not understand how the model works, she adds.

“If you don’t give the AI model specific information, it hallucinates and starts changing a lot of things because there are no clear instructions on where to go. You have to tell it what you don’t want it to adjust.”

The problem, according to IM JAI by Pun Im’s Pang, is that the chatbot does not always listen.

When he generates posters, ChatGPT often insists on distorting his food images and casting a telltale sheen over them, despite explicit instructions not to do so.

“We sometimes have to correct this manually in Canva by replacing the altered food images with the original images,” he says.

What customers think

AI, to put it lightly, is something of a controversial topic even in Singapore, whose future-anxious population seems to have largely embraced the use of chatbots in work, school and life.

Still, sceptics remain. A 2026 report by research firm YouGov and media intelligence company Meltwate, found that misinformation remains a top concern, with 74% of Singaporean respondents worrying that AI could be used to create fake news or scams.

Grace Tay, a 33-year-old account director, says she will avoid a restaurant she has never tried if it uses AI photos to market its food. “What if the food doesn’t end up looking like what is shown?”

A menu at a hawker stall with AI food images. ST PHOTO: CHERIE LOK

Administrative assistant Ruby Chan, 24, is also turned off by such images. “It feels insincere and sad,” she says.

To other consumers like Desiree Koh, a 49-year-old writer, AI content inspires stronger feelings of revulsion: “Horrible”, “tasteless” and “distasteful” were her few choice words.

“If they can’t discern how aesthetically unappealing AI slop looks, and actually don’t mind their food represented as AI slop, I can’t imagine they take higher pride in what they cook,” she says.

“I understand these may be casual eateries and small businesses without spacious marketing budgets, but it doesn’t cost much more to design a poster using pictures taken with a smartphone, which is what businesses have been doing for the last decade.

“Even if these posters and menus are more simple in design, they exude much more sincerity and ownership of the food cooked and presented.”

But if consumers are voting with their feet, then the verdict so far seems to be that these images can stay.

“They don’t really care, ” says Seah from EnSeeds, who says her business has not been affected by her turn to AI.

Serangoon BBQ & Curry’s owner Tan is not about to let a little criticism force him to reverse course either.

Twice already he has had to appease unhappy customers. One customer e-mailed to complain that the image advertised did not resemble the real dish, to which his team responded by handing out vouchers as apology and regenerating a more realistic image.

Another left a Google review urging the chain to change the AI images that did not “do justice” to the real-life dish.

His response: “Now, we’re using version three of our photos. I think this version looks a little bit closer to what the actual food looks like because, over time, we’ve been training ChatGPT to generate what we want.”

Ultimately, those who bother to voice their objections to AI images are but a small minority, he concludes.

By and large, he believes most customers are aware that many businesses are using AI to generate marketing collateral. “They’ll also take it with a pinch of salt when they see something being publicised.”

Who can get away with it

Besides, he points out, even before AI came along, businesses were dressing up their products with plastic models and Photoshop.

Consumers , he says, have been conditioned to overlook these exaggerations – few people seriously expect to receive two perfect buns and thick, glistening beef patties from McDonald’s , after all.

Alison Ang, senior lecturer at Republic Polytechnic’s School of Hospitality, notes that consumers are more willing to allow fast-food chains a certain amount of slack.

“We accept that food styling represents an idealised, staged version of the real physical dish,” she says.

A dramatised image of tiramisu by AI Studio. PHOTO: AI STUDIO

But AI images are fundamentally different because, in many cases, they are “created entirely out of data without ever touching real food”, she adds.

According to Bryan Tan, chairman of the Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore, AI images of food are considered misleading or false if they do not truthfully represent the actual product that the consumer receives – for instance, by adding components not actually included in the dish or skewing its proportions.

“AI can go much further,” adds Samer Elhajjar, senior lecturer of marketing at the National University of Singapore.

So the question he would ask as a consumer is: Is this still an enhanced representation of the product or is it showing people something that does not really exist? “The further we move towards the latter, the more problematic it becomes.”

His advice to businesses is that their AI images should remain reasonably faithful to what customers will receive, especially when it comes to portion sizes, ingredients, colours and presentation.

That said, while customers might be willing to forgive the cost-saving efforts of a casual food business, Ang warns that heritage institutions, fine-dining restaurants and artisanal eateries that bank on authenticity might not be permitted such leniency.

“Research has shown that consumers evaluate heritage dining based on food authenticity, nostalgia and cultural craftsmanship. Introducing AI imagery contradicts the core brand promise of heritage, causing severe consumer pushback and loss of faith,” she says.

Similarly, customers at high-end restaurants pay a premium for excellence and culinary artistry. “Using synthetic images cheapens the establishment, signals brand insincerity and, ultimately destroys trust.”

To balance cost savings with brand integrity, researchers suggest limiting the use of AI to side tasks – for example, by generating background elements instead of the dish itself, as Pang says he tries to do.

Who stands to lose

But what does the rise of AI mean for food photographers, whose livelihoods depend on demand for professional food photos?

While Brian Bong’s earnings have not been affected overall, he has noticed a shift in client budgets. Whereas in the past, he might have handled the entire process, from set-up to editing, clients are now asking him to leave the post-production work to AI.

“The mindset now is that they just need a photo of the food against a clean white background, which eliminates all that pre-planning. It’s like doing green-screen work,” says the 32-year-old food photographer.

He now earns 10% to 15% less on certain jobs, but shorter projects also mean more time to take on commissions. And the numerical fluctuations do not bother him as much as the satisfaction he derives from his work – or lack thereof.

“At the end of the day, with my job, I love the different creative aspects that come into it, from the pre-production down to the final result. That’s what makes my job so fulfilling,” he says.

So when a part of that process is stripped away and fed to a machine, it erodes his sense of ownership. “You just don’t feel proud of sharing that work. It’s also like you don’t really want people to acknowledge that this is your work.”

Singapore-based photographer Nikko Pascua, 34, has also turned down jobs that require him to collaborate with AI instead of fellow creatives like food stylists.

He says: “Just thinking about how many jobs I’ll be cutting, to me, it felt a bit insane to ask creatives who value their craft to integrate gen AI into their work.”

Food and drink at Cudo, photographed by Nikko Pascua. PHOTO: NIKKO PASCUA

Although it has resulted in a slight dip in business, these companies were not his main target audience anyway.

“I’m thankful to be working with clients who have enough respect for their own products, so it hasn’t affected me that badly so far,” he says, adding that he harbours no ill will towards those that turn to AI.

“As a business owner, I understand. If something isn’t really a priority and I feel that my money could go to other things like paying my team properly, then it’s completely understandable.”

Dishes at The Coach Restaurant in Jewel. PHOTO: NIKKO PASCUA

But what these restaurants save in money, they lose in craveability , he charges.

AI images might be able to imitate the visual details of a dish or ingredient, he says , but they often fail to capture the essence of a scene.

These are the tiny details informed by years of practice that draw viewers into a photo to imagine themselves seated at that table, about to tuck into a meal prepared, plated and served hot by human hands.