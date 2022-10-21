Six Singapore bartenders making delicious cocktails while looking good

Mr Attila Ezse is a fresh face in Singapore’s bar scene, having arrived from London in June, before starting work at Anti:dote the next month. But the 33-year-old already had a positive impression of the country from a visit in 2020.

“My girlfriend and I had decided to travel to Australia that year and we had a four-day stopover in Singapore. We immediately fell in love with the culture and cocktail scene,” he says.

The Hungarian’s previous bartending stints include Homeboy Battersea and Gong Bar at Shangri-La The Shard, both in the British capital. Though very different venues, they both informed his approach to bartending.

“Gong Bar has a high volume of guests, so I took on more of a leadership role, creating menus and managing the bar staff. Homeboy was quiet during the weekdays, so we had the time to focus more on the guest experience and build connections with the regulars,” he says.

He has been bartending since the summer of 2016, when he started work at the Dalmunzie Estate castle hotel in Scotland.

“I picked up bartending from Google – I was self-taught and learnt on the job, making classic cocktails with familiar spirits like gin and whisky. But I loved being able to create meaningful conversations and engagement with guests,” he says.

Mr Ezse’s current big project is creating a cocktail menu for Anti:dote, which is likely to be ready early next year.

Meanwhile, he is enjoying Singapore’s weather – “amazing” after the dreary climate of London – and spending his free time visiting other bars here, as well as meeting the people who run them.

He cites Atlas at Parkview Square and Papa Doble in Keong Saik Road as two places that have made an impression on him. “They are both astounding bars and I enjoy trying different cocktails from their menus. But, overall, Singapore’s bar community is so welcoming and supportive, which is something I haven’t experienced before.”

Bar Info: Level 1 Fairmont Singapore, 80 Bras Basah Road; open daily from noon to 2.30pm, 3 to 5pm, 6pm to midnight. Go to instagram.com/antidotebar.sg

Niza Treechanasin, bar manager, Eclipse (@niza___________)