Six Singapore bars on the list, Jigger & Pony retains No. 9 spot

Six Singapore bars are on this year's World's 50 Best Bars list - the most for any city - but the Republic no longer holds the honour of having The Best Bar in Asia.

Atlas at Parkview Square - which held The Best Bar in Asia title for the past two years and was ranked No. 4 last year - slipped 12 spots to No. 16.

The Best Bar in Asia accolade went to Hong Kong's Coa, which climbed one spot to No. 7. It is also the top bar in this year's Asia's 50 Best Bars list.

Jigger & Pony at Amara Singapore retained its No. 9 position from last year, and is the only Singapore bar in the top 10 this year.

The list was announced in a live award ceremony on Tuesday in London.

The 13th edition of the annual awards saw two London bars snagging the top spots.

Connaught Bar retains its No. 1 crown and is The Best Bar in Europe for the second year running, while Tayer + Elementary rose three spots to No. 2.

Rounding out the top five are Paradiso from Barcelona, Spain, leaping from No. 19 to third place; The Clumsies from Athens, Greece, down one spot at No. 4; and Floreria Atlantico from Buenos Aires, Argentina, climbing two notches to fifth place.

Other Singapore bars on the list are Manhattan at Regent Singapore, which dropped a notch to No. 15, and two new entries - No Sleep Club in Keong Saik Road at No. 26, and MO Bar at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore at No. 36.

Tippling Club in Tanjong Pagar made a comeback at No. 43. It was previously in the top 50 in 2017, at No. 31. Last year, it ranked No. 64.

Dropping off the top 50 list is Native in Amoy Street, which was ranked No. 18 last year.

On the list of 51 to 100 bars, released on Dec 2, Singapore's representatives comprised Sago House in Sago Street at No. 63; 28 HongKong Street in Hongkong Street at No. 71, up from No. 86 last year; and Barbary Coast in North Canal Road at No. 81.

Other awards went to Hanky Panky in Mexico City, which received the Highest New Entry award for entering the list at No. 12; and Presidente in Buenos Aires, which claimed the Highest Climber title, for catapulting 29 spots from No. 50 last year to No. 21.

Re in Sydney, Australia - a new entry at No. 46 - received the Sustainable Bar Award for providing a sustainable drinking experience in which every part of the bar is influenced by reducing waste.

The list - owned and organised by British media company William Reed Business Media - is created by a voting panel comprising more than 600 independent authorities including renowned bartenders, educators, drinks writers and cocktail specialists.

For this year's edition, in the light of the pandemic and travel restrictions, the voting period ran from March last year to September this year.

Mr Mark Sansom, content editor for The World's 50 Best Bars, says: "It's been another incredibly tough year for hospitality, and the industry's resilience and togetherness through these challenges is humbling. We hope that the positive stories around the bars' success in the awards will help to drive vital business in the weeks and months to come."