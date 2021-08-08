Singapore on a plate

Chef Deborah Yeo appreciates the history behind kueh tutu, the making of which she describes as a time-honoured craft. Chef Petrina Loh's pick is bak chor mee as it reminds her of home. Fried Hokkien mee represents Singapore as the local version of the dish cannot be found elsewhere in the region, says chef Gan Ming Kiat. Chef Tariq Helou says roti prata is a national dish as it is beloved by Singaporeans of all ages and races. Chef Glen Tay (below right) says chicken rice represents how Singaporeans have evolved. Chef Fiona Ting says kway chap has been around for generations and is a key part of Singapore's food heritage. Chef Isrudy Shaik says nasi lemak represents Singapore as its harmonious combination of ingredients reflects the country's multiracial society. Chef Daniel Surendran says chye png best represents Singapore as it incorporate ingredients and influences from the country's core racial groups.

