UNSUNG SINGAPORE ICONS

Singapore on a plate

Which dishes best symbolise our country and why? Chefs reveal top haunts for their favourite local eats

Chef Deborah Yeo appreciates the history behind kueh tutu, the making of which she describes as a time-honoured craft. Chef Petrina Loh's pick is bak chor mee as it reminds her of home. Fried Hokkien mee represents Singapore as the local version of the dish cannot be found elsewhere in the region, says chef Gan Ming Kiat. Chef Tariq Helou says roti prata is a national dish as it is beloved by Singaporeans of all ages and races. Chef Glen Tay (below right) says chicken rice represents how Singaporeans have evolved. Chef Fiona Ting says kway chap has been around for generations and is a key part of Singapore's food heritage. Chef Isrudy Shaik says nasi lemak represents Singapore as its harmonious combination of ingredients reflects the country's multiracial society. Chef Daniel Surendran says chye png best represents Singapore as it incorporate ingredients and influences from the country's core racial groups.
Chef Deborah Yeo appreciates the history behind kueh tutu, the making of which she describes as a time-honoured craft. Chef Petrina Loh's pick is bak chor mee as it reminds her of home. Fried Hokkien mee represents Singapore as the local version of the dish cannot be found elsewhere in the region, says chef Gan Ming Kiat. Chef Tariq Helou says roti prata is a national dish as it is beloved by Singaporeans of all ages and races. Chef Glen Tay (below right) says chicken rice represents how Singaporeans have evolved. Chef Fiona Ting says kway chap has been around for generations and is a key part of Singapore's food heritage. Chef Isrudy Shaik says nasi lemak represents Singapore as its harmonious combination of ingredients reflects the country's multiracial society. Chef Daniel Surendran says chye png best represents Singapore as it incorporate ingredients and influences from the country's core racial groups.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA
Chef Deborah Yeo appreciates the history behind kueh tutu, the making of which she describes as a time-honoured craft. Chef Petrina Loh's pick is bak chor mee as it reminds her of home. Fried Hokkien mee represents Singapore as the local version of the dish cannot be found elsewhere in the region, says chef Gan Ming Kiat. Chef Tariq Helou says roti prata is a national dish as it is beloved by Singaporeans of all ages and races. Chef Glen Tay (below right) says chicken rice represents how Singaporeans have evolved. Chef Fiona Ting says kway chap has been around for generations and is a key part of Singapore's food heritage. Chef Isrudy Shaik says nasi lemak represents Singapore as its harmonious combination of ingredients reflects the country's multiracial society. Chef Daniel Surendran says chye png best represents Singapore as it incorporate ingredients and influences from the country's core racial groups.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA
Chef Deborah Yeo appreciates the history behind kueh tutu, the making of which she describes as a time-honoured craft. Chef Petrina Loh's pick is bak chor mee as it reminds her of home. Fried Hokkien mee represents Singapore as the local version of the dish cannot be found elsewhere in the region, says chef Gan Ming Kiat. Chef Tariq Helou says roti prata is a national dish as it is beloved by Singaporeans of all ages and races. Chef Glen Tay (below right) says chicken rice represents how Singaporeans have evolved. Chef Fiona Ting says kway chap has been around for generations and is a key part of Singapore's food heritage. Chef Isrudy Shaik says nasi lemak represents Singapore as its harmonious combination of ingredients reflects the country's multiracial society. Chef Daniel Surendran says chye png best represents Singapore as it incorporate ingredients and influences from the country's core racial groups.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA
Chef Deborah Yeo appreciates the history behind kueh tutu, the making of which she describes as a time-honoured craft. Chef Petrina Loh's pick is bak chor mee as it reminds her of home. Fried Hokkien mee represents Singapore as the local version of the dish cannot be found elsewhere in the region, says chef Gan Ming Kiat. Chef Tariq Helou says roti prata is a national dish as it is beloved by Singaporeans of all ages and races. Chef Glen Tay (below right) says chicken rice represents how Singaporeans have evolved. Chef Fiona Ting says kway chap has been around for generations and is a key part of Singapore's food heritage. Chef Isrudy Shaik says nasi lemak represents Singapore as its harmonious combination of ingredients reflects the country's multiracial society. Chef Daniel Surendran says chye png best represents Singapore as it incorporate ingredients and influences from the country's core racial groups.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA
Chef Deborah Yeo appreciates the history behind kueh tutu, the making of which she describes as a time-honoured craft. Chef Petrina Loh's pick is bak chor mee as it reminds her of home. Fried Hokkien mee represents Singapore as the local version of the dish cannot be found elsewhere in the region, says chef Gan Ming Kiat. Chef Tariq Helou says roti prata is a national dish as it is beloved by Singaporeans of all ages and races. Chef Glen Tay (below right) says chicken rice represents how Singaporeans have evolved. Chef Fiona Ting says kway chap has been around for generations and is a key part of Singapore's food heritage. Chef Isrudy Shaik says nasi lemak represents Singapore as its harmonious combination of ingredients reflects the country's multiracial society. Chef Daniel Surendran says chye png best represents Singapore as it incorporate ingredients and influences from the country's core racial groups.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA
Chef Deborah Yeo appreciates the history behind kueh tutu, the making of which she describes as a time-honoured craft. Chef Petrina Loh's pick is bak chor mee as it reminds her of home. Fried Hokkien mee represents Singapore as the local version of the dish cannot be found elsewhere in the region, says chef Gan Ming Kiat. Chef Tariq Helou says roti prata is a national dish as it is beloved by Singaporeans of all ages and races. Chef Glen Tay (below right) says chicken rice represents how Singaporeans have evolved. Chef Fiona Ting says kway chap has been around for generations and is a key part of Singapore's food heritage. Chef Isrudy Shaik says nasi lemak represents Singapore as its harmonious combination of ingredients reflects the country's multiracial society. Chef Daniel Surendran says chye png best represents Singapore as it incorporate ingredients and influences from the country's core racial groups.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA
Chef Deborah Yeo appreciates the history behind kueh tutu, the making of which she describes as a time-honoured craft. Chef Petrina Loh's pick is bak chor mee as it reminds her of home. Fried Hokkien mee represents Singapore as the local version of the dish cannot be found elsewhere in the region, says chef Gan Ming Kiat. Chef Tariq Helou says roti prata is a national dish as it is beloved by Singaporeans of all ages and races. Chef Glen Tay (below right) says chicken rice represents how Singaporeans have evolved. Chef Fiona Ting says kway chap has been around for generations and is a key part of Singapore's food heritage. Chef Isrudy Shaik says nasi lemak represents Singapore as its harmonious combination of ingredients reflects the country's multiracial society. Chef Daniel Surendran says chye png best represents Singapore as it incorporate ingredients and influences from the country's core racial groups.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA
Chef Nurl Asyraffie Mohamed Shukor says nasi ambeng represents Singapore as the idea of the dish is to bring people together.
Chef Nurl Asyraffie Mohamed Shukor says nasi ambeng represents Singapore as the idea of the dish is to bring people together.
Chef Deborah Yeo appreciates the history behind kueh tutu, the making of which she describes as a time-honoured craft. Chef Petrina Loh's pick is bak chor mee as it reminds her of home. Fried Hokkien mee represents Singapore as the local version of the dish cannot be found elsewhere in the region, says chef Gan Ming Kiat. Chef Tariq Helou says roti prata is a national dish as it is beloved by Singaporeans of all ages and races. Chef Glen Tay (below right) says chicken rice represents how Singaporeans have evolved. Chef Fiona Ting says kway chap has been around for generations and is a key part of Singapore's food heritage. Chef Isrudy Shaik says nasi lemak represents Singapore as its harmonious combination of ingredients reflects the country's multiracial society. Chef Daniel Surendran says chye png best represents Singapore as it incorporate ingredients and influences from the country's core racial groups.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA
Chef Deborah Yeo appreciates the history behind kueh tutu, the making of which she describes as a time-honoured craft. Chef Petrina Loh's pick is bak chor mee as it reminds her of home. Fried Hokkien mee represents Singapore as the local version of the dish cannot be found elsewhere in the region, says chef Gan Ming Kiat. Chef Tariq Helou says roti prata is a national dish as it is beloved by Singaporeans of all ages and races. Chef Glen Tay (below right) says chicken rice represents how Singaporeans have evolved. Chef Fiona Ting says kway chap has been around for generations and is a key part of Singapore's food heritage. Chef Isrudy Shaik says nasi lemak represents Singapore as its harmonious combination of ingredients reflects the country's multiracial society. Chef Daniel Surendran says chye png best represents Singapore as it incorporate ingredients and influences from the country's core racial groups.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA
Chef Deborah Yeo appreciates the history behind kueh tutu, the making of which she describes as a time-honoured craft. Chef Petrina Loh's pick is bak chor mee as it reminds her of home. Fried Hokkien mee represents Singapore as the local version of the dish cannot be found elsewhere in the region, says chef Gan Ming Kiat. Chef Tariq Helou says roti prata is a national dish as it is beloved by Singaporeans of all ages and races. Chef Glen Tay (below right) says chicken rice represents how Singaporeans have evolved. Chef Fiona Ting says kway chap has been around for generations and is a key part of Singapore's food heritage. Chef Isrudy Shaik says nasi lemak represents Singapore as its harmonious combination of ingredients reflects the country's multiracial society. Chef Daniel Surendran says chye png best represents Singapore as it incorporate ingredients and influences from the country's core racial groups.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA
Chef Deborah Yeo appreciates the history behind kueh tutu, the making of which she describes as a time-honoured craft. Chef Petrina Loh's pick is bak chor mee as it reminds her of home. Fried Hokkien mee represents Singapore as the local version of the dish cannot be found elsewhere in the region, says chef Gan Ming Kiat. Chef Tariq Helou says roti prata is a national dish as it is beloved by Singaporeans of all ages and races. Chef Glen Tay (below right) says chicken rice represents how Singaporeans have evolved. Chef Fiona Ting says kway chap has been around for generations and is a key part of Singapore's food heritage. Chef Isrudy Shaik says nasi lemak represents Singapore as its harmonious combination of ingredients reflects the country's multiracial society. Chef Daniel Surendran says chye png best represents Singapore as it incorporate ingredients and influences from the country's core racial groups.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA
Chef Deborah Yeo appreciates the history behind kueh tutu, the making of which she describes as a time-honoured craft. Chef Petrina Loh's pick is bak chor mee as it reminds her of home. Fried Hokkien mee represents Singapore as the local version of the dish cannot be found elsewhere in the region, says chef Gan Ming Kiat. Chef Tariq Helou says roti prata is a national dish as it is beloved by Singaporeans of all ages and races. Chef Glen Tay (below right) says chicken rice represents how Singaporeans have evolved. Chef Fiona Ting says kway chap has been around for generations and is a key part of Singapore's food heritage. Chef Isrudy Shaik says nasi lemak represents Singapore as its harmonious combination of ingredients reflects the country's multiracial society. Chef Daniel Surendran says chye png best represents Singapore as it incorporate ingredients and influences from the country's core racial groups.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA
Chef Deborah Yeo appreciates the history behind kueh tutu, the making of which she describes as a time-honoured craft. Chef Petrina Loh's pick is bak chor mee as it reminds her of home. Fried Hokkien mee represents Singapore as the local version of the dish cannot be found elsewhere in the region, says chef Gan Ming Kiat. Chef Tariq Helou says roti prata is a national dish as it is beloved by Singaporeans of all ages and races. Chef Glen Tay (below right) says chicken rice represents how Singaporeans have evolved. Chef Fiona Ting says kway chap has been around for generations and is a key part of Singapore's food heritage. Chef Isrudy Shaik says nasi lemak represents Singapore as its harmonious combination of ingredients reflects the country's multiracial society. Chef Daniel Surendran says chye png best represents Singapore as it incorporate ingredients and influences from the country's core racial groups.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA
Chef Deborah Yeo appreciates the history behind kueh tutu, the making of which she describes as a time-honoured craft. Chef Petrina Loh's pick is bak chor mee as it reminds her of home. Fried Hokkien mee represents Singapore as the local version of the dish cannot be found elsewhere in the region, says chef Gan Ming Kiat. Chef Tariq Helou says roti prata is a national dish as it is beloved by Singaporeans of all ages and races. Chef Glen Tay (below right) says chicken rice represents how Singaporeans have evolved. Chef Fiona Ting says kway chap has been around for generations and is a key part of Singapore's food heritage. Chef Isrudy Shaik says nasi lemak represents Singapore as its harmonious combination of ingredients reflects the country's multiracial society. Chef Daniel Surendran says chye png best represents Singapore as it incorporate ingredients and influences from the country's core racial groups.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA
Chef Deborah Yeo appreciates the history behind kueh tutu, the making of which she describes as a time-honoured craft. Chef Petrina Loh's pick is bak chor mee as it reminds her of home. Fried Hokkien mee represents Singapore as the local version of the dish cannot be found elsewhere in the region, says chef Gan Ming Kiat. Chef Tariq Helou says roti prata is a national dish as it is beloved by Singaporeans of all ages and races. Chef Glen Tay (below right) says chicken rice represents how Singaporeans have evolved. Chef Fiona Ting says kway chap has been around for generations and is a key part of Singapore's food heritage. Chef Isrudy Shaik says nasi lemak represents Singapore as its harmonious combination of ingredients reflects the country's multiracial society. Chef Daniel Surendran says chye png best represents Singapore as it incorporate ingredients and influences from the country's core racial groups.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA
Chef Deborah Yeo appreciates the history behind kueh tutu, the making of which she describes as a time-honoured craft. Chef Petrina Loh's pick is bak chor mee as it reminds her of home. Fried Hokkien mee represents Singapore as the local version of the dish cannot be found elsewhere in the region, says chef Gan Ming Kiat. Chef Tariq Helou says roti prata is a national dish as it is beloved by Singaporeans of all ages and races. Chef Glen Tay (below right) says chicken rice represents how Singaporeans have evolved. Chef Fiona Ting says kway chap has been around for generations and is a key part of Singapore's food heritage. Chef Isrudy Shaik says nasi lemak represents Singapore as its harmonious combination of ingredients reflects the country's multiracial society. Chef Daniel Surendran says chye png best represents Singapore as it incorporate ingredients and influences from the country's core racial groups.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA
  
Published: 
1 hour ago
In multiracial, multicultural Singapore, can one food item or dish truly represent the diversity and richness of the country? After all, many beloved dishes are also found across the Causeway or in other countries in the region. Others were brought here by immigrants.

But it turns out there are at least 10 things that Singaporean chefs think make the cut.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 08, 2021, with the headline 'Singapore on a plate'.
