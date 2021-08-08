For Subscribers
UNSUNG SINGAPORE ICONS
Singapore on a plate
Which dishes best symbolise our country and why? Chefs reveal top haunts for their favourite local eats
In multiracial, multicultural Singapore, can one food item or dish truly represent the diversity and richness of the country? After all, many beloved dishes are also found across the Causeway or in other countries in the region. Others were brought here by immigrants.
But it turns out there are at least 10 things that Singaporean chefs think make the cut.