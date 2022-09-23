Singapore Food Masters awards returns, voting runs till Oct 22

SINGAPORE – The annual Singapore Food Masters awards, which spotlights eateries in the local dining scene, is back for its sixth edition.

Members of the public can vote for their favourite eatery at str.sg/wrSz till Oct 22.

A total of 60 eateries and hawker stalls are in the running to be crowned one of 12 Singapore Food Masters.

The eateries are split into four zones – North-South, Circle, North-East and East-West.

New entrants to the competition include several outlets of the popular Curry Times chain, Ju Bao Xuan Mala Hotpot at Marina Bay Sands’ Rasapura Masters and Kjjong-9 – which serves halal-certified Korean fare – in Choa Chu Kang.

Other participants include Hokkien mee stall The Neighbourwok in Bukit Batok, Vietnamese eatery Lucky Saigon in Tanglin Road and Bedok Bak Chor Mee in Circular Road.

After voting ends, 10 finalists with the highest votes in each zone will be assessed by a panel of judges based on taste, presentation, service and cleanliness, and whether the food is value-for-money.

The top three eateries in each zone will be announced on Nov 30.

Those who voted for any of the top three Food Masters from each zone can stand a chance to win a $100 shopping voucher in a lucky draw. A total of 12 winners will be selected.

Some of the winning brands from 2021 – such as Eaglewings Loft in King Albert Park, Little Lazy Lizard in Bukit Timah, Fish Street Teochew Fish Soup in Upper Serangoon – are back for the competition, which is organised by SPH Media.

This puts them in the running for the Longest-Running Award, which was introduced in 2021 to recognise those that have been continuously part of the competition over the years.

Last year’s winners include Shen Xi Fish Maw Pig Stomach Chicken at Ion Orchard and Tan Ser Seng Herbs Restaurant in Geylang.

Mr Christopher Chan, SPH Media’s head of sales, says: “We hope that this year’s Singapore Food Masters will brighten up the local dining scene. The participating eateries have shown passion and perseverance by continuing to serve Singaporeans good food.

“It is an opportunity for everyone to show their support for their favourite food heroes by voting for them.”