Singapore Food Festival returns this year for Real Foodies Only

Foodies, mark your calendar for the return of the annual Singapore Food Festival (SFF) from Aug 24 to Sept 11. Themed "Real Foodies Only", the event's 29th edition showcases a smorgasbord of traditional and contemporary local fare at the Festival Village, as well as special menus at partner restaurants, workshops and tours alongside virtual masterclasses and a virtual marketplace.

The Festival Village, located at the Bayfront Event Space next to Marina Bay Sands, runs from Aug 31 to Sept 11. It features more than 25 food booths and prices start at $15 nett for entry (with $10 credit for spending).

Highlights include Jelebu Dry Laksa's signature dry laksa topped with grilled tiger prawns ($14) or lobster ($32), taupok, fishcakes and beansprouts; Bib Gourmand-rated prawn noodle soup specialist One Prawn & Co's festival-exclusive Xia Bao Bao ($25), steamed buns with tempura prawn and kecap manis pedas; and nasi lemak taco ($16) by Japanese-Mexican taco bar Mezcla in collaboration with the popular Dickson Nasi Lemak.

Other collaborative dishes include the Golden Chilli Crab Burger ($18, with fries) by plant-based food truck The Goodburger and Chinese restaurant Blue Lotus Eating House. It features Blue Lotus' famous chilli pomelo crab sauce slathered on a plant-based crab patty.

For a more elaborate dining experience, the Festival Village features a nine-course dinner (from $128 on weekends, includes Martell Welcome Drink and entrance fee), with dishes from the virtual masterclasses by 14 local and overseas food personalities.

This includes gula melaka glazed smoked salmon and sambal slaw by chef Jayce Ho of SGBrisketKitchen, and Peranakan fishcake by chef Damian D'Silva of Rempapa restaurant.

Food kits for the virtual masterclasses are available for purchase, to be delivered prior to the sessions.

Foodie tours and workshops are also part of the festivities, along with fringe events such as the Singapore Vegan Festival (SVF).

The fourth edition of the annual SVF runs from Aug 27 to Sept 11, with a focus on sustainable and healthy food options, as well as food innovations for the future.

The event kicks off on Aug 27 with a vegan market and food village at Raffles City Convention Centre.

It offers plant-based dishes such as Impossible keema pav and dum jackfruit biryani by North Indian restaurant Shahi Maharani; Karana Jackfruit Pulled Pork Burrito by local cafe Planty of Love and chicken Tindle katsu quinoa; and Beyond meatballs with fusilli by alternative protein grocer GoodFoodPeople by SaladStop!.

Chef masterclasses will feature chef-owner Kaesavan of Bib Gourmand restaurant Lagnaa Barefoot Dining and Malaysian plant-based lifestyle advocate Davina Goh.

Like the SFF, food tours and menus at SVF's partner restaurants will be available till Sept 11.

Ms Guo Teyi, Singapore Tourism Board's director of retail and dining, says: "The SFF has always been a celebration of our multicultural local cuisine, and a global platform for our chefs, bartenders and food personalities.

"As international travel resumes, we are excited to bring SFF back to its usual format, with engaging in-person programming so visitors can fully experience the international palate of our city."