SINGAPORE - Up in the Austrian Alps, at Restaurant Klosterle, diners can order a Singapore-inspired chiffon cake for dessert. Chefs Ethel Hoon and Jakob Zeller make it with a herb called sweet woodruff, which has a similar flavour to pandan.

They dry the leaves, grind them into powder and add it to the cake batter. The result looks like pandan chiffon made with freshly squeezed pandan juice - not a neon green, like the versions with food colouring, but more of a muted green.