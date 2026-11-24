NEW YORK – There is really only one thing you need to bake to win the holidays: homemade yeast rolls. Slide them into the oven as everything else is being set on the table and they will be hot and ready right when it is time to eat. Their buttery scent will mingle with all the other aromas to form a dancing cartoon cloud of good smells, and everyone will marvel: You made bread from scratch.

For anyone who is not experienced with yeast doughs, the process can seem intimidating, but this recipe is almost ridiculously easy. It does not require you to knead the dough or shape it into balls, saving you counter space (and the cleaning of said counter) and the stress of forming nice, even rounds. All it needs is stirring, resting, scooping and baking.