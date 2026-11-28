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Siblings Tay Jia Han (left) and Tay Jia Ling with their signature Curry Chicken Bowl With Rice and Kong’s Pork Meatball Bowl With Beehoon at Curry Kong.

SINGAPORE – Before Tay Jia Ling, 36, launched a food business selling curry rice, she prepared herself to go without a salary for the next few years. This meant being free of debt, so she sold a condominium she co-owned with her former boyfriend and paid off her car loan to be free of monthly repayments.

Her business partner and brother, Tay Jia Han, 38, also pre-emptively tightened his belt.

Both siblings walked away from six-figure annual salaries in 2024, wanting a break from corporate life and time to plan their next move .

Jia Ling was earning about $14,000 a month as head of product at a fashion retail company when she resigned in March 2024.

Jia Han, who was earning about $20,000 a month as a branch manager with Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao in London, quit two months later and returned to Singapore that September.

The siblings discussed bringing back recipes from their parents’ Tampines cai png stall, which had closed in 2014.

In May 2025, they spent $14,000 setting up home-based Curry Kong in their parents’ executive HDB flat in Pasir Ris as a dry run. They also drove private-hire cars to cover their living expenses .

One year later, they invested $100,000 in a 34-seat eatery at Plaza 8 in Changi Business Park, which opened on Aug 11.

Bringing back Mum and Dad’s recipes

Their parents, Tay Hui Chay, 75, and Lee Gaik Kin, 69, ran a signboard-less economy rice stall at Block 280 Tampines Street 22 from 1995 to 2014.

Former cai png sellers Tay Hui Chay (right) and Lee Gaik Kin helping out at Curry Kong. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The couple cooked around 30 dishes daily, offering rice with one meat dish and two vegetable dishes, priced from $2.50.

As children, the siblings helped out at the stall occasionally, but never learnt to cook. Jia Ling was tasked with chores like removing the black husks from bean sprouts and peeling hard-boiled eggs, while Jia Han stacked takeaway boxes, peeled garlic and cut chilli with scissors .

Their parents worked six days a week and rarely took holidays , to avoid forgoing income .

When the coffee shop operator raised their rent in 2014 to an unviable amount , the couple decided to shutter their stall and retire.

At that time, Jia Han landed a job as an operations executive in a bank. He had just graduated with a business degree , majoring in marketing, from RMIT University at the Singapore Institute of Management. Jia Ling, who had graduated from the same course a year earlier, worked as an account manager at a web agency. While scaling the corporate ladder, taking over their parents’ stall was furthest from their minds.

Giving up six-figure salaries

Jia Han joined Haidilao as a management trainee in 2017 and later worked in London and Birmingham, handling business development and restaurant operations there.

Meanwhile, Jia Ling pursued a career in product management, first in fintech, then fashion retail.

It was only after quitting their corporate jobs in 2024 that the siblings started reminiscing and discussing the possibility of reviving their parents’ curry rice business.

Recalls Jia Han: “I always had this intention to do something for myself and i t made sense to build something on our family’s food heritage.” He was also familiar with food and beverage staffing, sourcing and planning inventory, and with kitchen and front-of-house operations.

For Jia Ling, her main motivation in risking the vagaries of business was to forge a connection with her parents’ culinary past.

She had bought a three-bedroom condominium in Tampines with her then boyfriend for $1.2 million in 2021, but they broke up in 2022. She sold it in August 2024 so she could be free of monthly mortgage payments. She also paid up her car loan to keep monthly expenses low while growing Curry Kong .

Their parents were initially aghast at their decision to venture into F&B, but supported them after the siblings each sank $7,000 into starting the home-based outfit. To avoid depleting their savings, both siblings drove private-hire cars on the side.

Jia Han picked up passengers from about 7.30am to 11am, returned to pack orders and check supplies, then hit the road again in the late afternoon. Jia Ling drove three or four mornings a week.

By the time they finished cleaning the kitchen, it was often 11pm. They continued driving to pay the bills until April 2026, when business picked up enough for them to look for a space to set up a physical eatery.

The 34-seat Curry Kong at Plaza 8 in Changi Business Park opened on Aug 11. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Friction within the family

In the kitchen of their parents’ four-bedroom HDB flat in Pasir Ris , where the siblings live, they began to learn from their parents how to cook when the home-based business started. They began with identifying spices, then preparing curry paste and chilli paste from scratch, using dried chillies and spices.

Their parents , tired of retirement, got involved in the cooking from the start.

Soon, the living room was stacked to the ceiling with takeaway boxes, disposable cutlery and cartons of canned drinks. Bedrooms were crammed with kitchen equipment such as rice cookers and blenders they had purchased but found unsuitable.

Working together was not easy.

Accustomed to cooking by instinct, the parents rarely measured ingredients, but the siblings wanted every recipe recorded, down to precise quantities, so the food would taste the same no matter who cooked it.

The parents resisted until customers complained about inconsistencies in their chicken curry ’s thickness and seasoning .

There were arguments over food presentation and hygiene, too. The parents subsequently took a food hygiene course to update their knowledge .

Friction also emerged over differing working styles. Jia Ling preferred regular updates and meticulous planning, while her brother opted to get on with the work and discuss issues only when necessary.

She felt isolated handling marketing and business development on her own, while he spent more time driving private-hire cars. They argued several times a week at the start.

At one point, she considered throwing in the towel.

In October 2025, they reached a consensus and began holding monthly business meetings , lasting up to five hours, to work through problems, finances and customer feedback.

Now, Jia Han handles cooking , purchasing and daily operations. Jia Ling oversees design, data analysis, marketing and finance, and helps out at the eatery several days a week. Both say the teething pains have brought the family closer together.

Jia Ling helps with the orders when she is at the eatery. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

When the home-based Curry Kong started in May 2025, it received 15 to 20 orders a day. Orders doubled by July and the siblings recovered their start-up costs within four months. Orders ranged from $20 to $25.

As demand grew, their home kitchen struggled to cope. The electricity even started tripping.

They began looking for a shop in December 2025 and chose Plaza 8 at Changi Business Park, where rent is under $4,000 a month. They used savings and earnings from their home-based business to set up the 645 sq ft eatery .

Signature dishes

Their menu features seven of their parents’ former bestsellers, including Curry Chicken Bowl With Rice ($7.90) and Kong’s Pork Meatball Bowl With Beehoon ($6.90), available from 11am on weekdays and 11.30am on weekends. Each bowl comes with rice or beehoon, one sunny side up egg and a serving of stir-fried cabbage.

Jia Han prepares the curry chicken using the family’s rempah (spice paste) recipe .

Curry Chicken Bowl With Rice at Curry Kong. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Their handmade pork meatballs are bite-size and adapted from the large lion’s head meatballs previously served at their parents’ stall.

Kong’s Pork Meatball Bowl With Beehoon at Curry Kong. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Optional add-ons include Spicy Hae Bee Long Bean ($1.50) and Sambal Sotong ($3.50). Customers can request more curry or gravy at no extra charge.

Breakfast items, available from 8am to 11am on weekdays, include Mum’s Traditional Yam Cake ($2.50).

The eatery sells about 90 rice bowls and 40 beehoon bowls, excluding deliveries, on weekdays, while weekend sales are about one-fifth of that.

The siblings hope to recover their investment in 18 months and start paying themselves modest salaries by the first quarter of 2027.

Jia Han preparing curry chicken while his mother cooks the braised pork. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

At the start, Jia Han and his parents wielded the wok at the shop from 7am until closing. He cooked alongside his father, while his mother prepared ingredients. Jia Ling divided her time between the shop and tending to social media and data analysis.

Since they hired their first employee in late September, the parents now leave work at around 2pm , giving their father time to exercise, while their mother gets to play mahjong with friends .

After experiencing the long hours and physical demands of the food trade themselves, the siblings now have a deeper appreciation of their parents’ past sacrifices.

Jia Ling says: “I really grew a different level of respect for them. It is really hard work and I could only truly empathise how hard it was when I experienced it myself . It takes a lot of discipline and grit to be a hawker.”

They hope to open a second outlet by early 2028, and grow to three outlets within five years.

Jia Han and Jia Ling with their parents. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Jia Ling recalls photographing her father pensively reflecting on the heritage wall in the new eatery, which recounts the family’s hawker history.

She says: “More than anything, we’d like them to know that the recipes they’ve passed down to us are one of the most priceless gifts they could have given us.”

Curry Kong

Where: 01-07 Plaza 8 @ CBP, 1 Changi Business Park Crescent

Open: 8am to 8.30pm, Mondays to Fridays, 11.30am to 8pm, Saturdays and Sundays

Info: @currykongsg on Instagram