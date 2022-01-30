Shell out for a 'tiger' dish

Want a "tiger" on the reunion table, but cannot be bothered to shred lettuce to make snarly yusheng?

Why not whip up a dish of radish cake with tiger prawns in 30 minutes instead.

Radish cake - commonly referred to as carrot cake - is traditionally regarded as an auspicious dish for Chinese New Year. In Mandarin, radish (cai tou) sounds similar to the word for good luck.

Plus, with many hawkers usually taking an extended break during this period, you may be unable to get your carrot cake fix for days.

Since people are ushering in the Year of the Tiger, I am offering an elevated version of this hawker classic by throwing in tiger prawns.

There is no need to make the carrot cake from scratch because you can get ready-to-use ones easily.

The one I use is from Hiap Chen Food Products, which is of fairly good quality. It comes in a fat sausage-like roll wrapped in plastic and is available in two sizes - 480g ($1.90) and 960g ($3) - from Shopee (delivery charges apply).

Sheng Siong and Fairprice supermarkets also carry the product.

Get the large roll if you are cooking a big batch. You can also keep one in the fridge so you can fry up the dish in a jiffy when you have visitors during the festive season.

The texture of the glossy white cake is more like agar agar than carrot cake. But once you start frying it, it turns tender and slightly sticky.

Most of the ingredients should be in your pantry or fridge if you cook often.

For this dish, I like using Thai sweet preserved radish - available from provision shops or e-commerce sites such as Shopee and Lazada. Look for Mae Kim Huay Preserved Minced Sweet Radish.

For a touch of luxury, add XO sauce.

The secret to a successful dish is to slow-fry the carrot cake until the cubes have crispy edges.

The use of shallot oil imparts much flavour.

It is best to use a flat-based pan so the carrot cake and egg can cook evenly. I use a paella pan for best results, but you can also use a wok.

