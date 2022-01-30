Shell out for a 'tiger' dish

Want a "tiger" on the reunion table, but cannot be bothered to shred lettuce to make snarly yusheng?

Why not whip up a dish of radish cake with tiger prawns in 30 minutes instead.

Radish cake - commonly referred to as carrot cake - is traditionally regarded as an auspicious dish for Chinese New Year. In Mandarin, radish (cai tou) sounds similar to the word for good luck.

Plus, with many hawkers usually taking an extended break during this period, you may be unable to get your carrot cake fix for days.

Since people are ushering in the Year of the Tiger, I am offering an elevated version of this hawker classic by throwing in tiger prawns.

There is no need to make the carrot cake from scratch because you can get ready-to-use ones easily.

The one I use is from Hiap Chen Food Products, which is of fairly good quality. It comes in a fat sausage-like roll wrapped in plastic and is available in two sizes - 480g ($1.90) and 960g ($3) - from Shopee (delivery charges apply).

Sheng Siong and Fairprice supermarkets also carry the product.

Get the large roll if you are cooking a big batch. You can also keep one in the fridge so you can fry up the dish in a jiffy when you have visitors during the festive season.

The texture of the glossy white cake is more like agar agar than carrot cake. But once you start frying it, it turns tender and slightly sticky.

Most of the ingredients should be in your pantry or fridge if you cook often.

For this dish, I like using Thai sweet preserved radish - available from provision shops or e-commerce sites such as Shopee and Lazada. Look for Mae Kim Huay Preserved Minced Sweet Radish.

For a touch of luxury, add XO sauce.

The secret to a successful dish is to slow-fry the carrot cake until the cubes have crispy edges.

The use of shallot oil imparts much flavour.

It is best to use a flat-based pan so the carrot cake and egg can cook evenly. I use a paella pan for best results, but you can also use a wok.

FRIED RADISH CAKE WITH TIGER PRAWNS

INGREDIENTS

6 medium-sized eggs

¼ tsp salt

Dash of pepper

1 Tbs sesame oil

5 Tbs shallot oil

800g carrot cake, cut into 2cm cubes 5 garlic cloves (25g), chopped

60g sweet preserved radish (chye poh), chopped

40g crispy chilli

40g XO sauce

2 Tbs fish sauce

8 tiger prawns (426g), with shells on but deveined

2 stalks of spring onion, sliced

EQUIPMENT

A 36cm non-stick paella pan and a 24cm non-stick frying pan

METHOD

1. Crack the eggs into a bowl. Add salt, pepper and sesame oil. Beat and set aside.

2. Heat 3 Tbs of shallot oil in the bigger pan over medium heat.

3. Add the carrot cake and fry for eight minutes over medium-low heat until the cubes begin to turn golden at the edges.

4. Push the carrot cake cubes to one side of the pan to make space for frying garlic.

5. Add 1 Tbs of shallot oil and two-thirds of the chopped garlic. Fry for 30 seconds.

6. Add 50g of preserved radish, 30g of crispy chilli and all the XO sauce. Fry for one minute.

7. Stir-fry the preserved radish mixture and carrot cake until the ingredients are evenly distributed.

8. Add 1 Tbs of fish sauce and stir-fry for a minute.

9. Stir the beaten egg mixture and pour over the carrot cake.

10. Turn the heat to low and allow the mixture to cook for three to four minutes.

11. Once the egg begins to set, use a frying spatula to cut the omelette into six sections and turn each section over to cook.

12. Fry for three minutes until lightly browned. Switch off the heat. Transfer the carrot cake to a serving dish.

13. Heat the remaining shallot oil in the smaller pan over medium heat.

14. Fry the remaining garlic, preserved radish and crispy chilli for 45 seconds.

15. Add the prawns and fry for 11/2 minutes before turning them over.

16. Add the remaining fish sauce and fry for two minutes until the prawns turn orange and are cooked through.

17. Switch off the heat and arrange the prawns on top of the carrot cake. Garnish with sliced spring onion.

Serves five to six

