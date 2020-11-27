Sentosa-inspired craft beers made by Brewerkz to hit shelves in December

SINGAPORE - Inspired by edible plants found on Sentosa such as cacao, lime, jasmine and nutmeg, home-grown brewer Brewerkz and the island have teamed up to launch a year-long release of the Islander Brew collection.

The four beers in the range - all of different styles - are named after four Sentosa landmarks: Siloso Beach, Tanjong Rimau, Fort Siloso, Bukit Manis.

Siloso Beach's golden sands and trendy bars and restaurants inspired a refreshing gose brewed with sea salt and kaffir lime; while Tanjong Rimau's unique coastal headland and rock formations inspired a classic wheat beer brewed with nutmeg, coriander and yuzu.

Fort Siloso's heritage as a British base in the 19th century influenced the choice of a British-style velvety chocolate vanilla porter.

The fourth beer - a crisp, fragrant jasmine kolsch - was prompted by Bukit Manis' lush natural surroundings and concentration of wellness spas.

Visitors to the island can purchase the beers from Dec 1 at participating Sentosa food and beverage establishments such as Arbora Hilltop Garden & Bistro at Mount Faber Station, Panamericana at the Sentosa Golf Club and Trapizza at Siloso Beach.

From Dec 7, the beers will also be available at supermarkets such as Cheers, Cold Storage and Fairprice Finest and Fairprice Xtra, as well as e-commerce retailers like RedMart and Shopee.

They retail at $7 for a can and $25 for a set of four.

In a press release, Brewerkz chief executive and owner Tan Wee Han noted that this is the 23-year-old brand's first destination-inspired beer collection, and their biggest and most comprehensive collaboration yet.

He hopes the beers will offer visitors "a small piece of the Sentosa holiday vibe".

Brewerkz and Islander Brew are also part of the Made With Passion initiative to promote local lifestyle brands - spearheaded by the Singapore Brand Office and Singapore Tourism Board and supported by Enterprise Singapore.

Ms Mira Bharin, Sentosa Development Corporation's director of brand, marketing and communications, said: "We are thrilled to partner Brewerkz to launch the Islander Brew, as part of our collaboration with the industry to roll out over 50 new and diverse offerings under our Make Time for a Holiday campaign."