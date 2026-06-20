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SINGAPORE – Five months after Warong Nasi Pariaman ended its 78-year run in North Bridge Road, nasi padang is back behind the glass display at the same Kampong Gelam shophouse – this time by one of Indonesia’s well-known chains.

Sederhana Singapore’s takeover of the historic space has pushed Indonesian food back into the spotlight, alongside new openings by local purveyors of Indonesian fare.

Kios Minang, a fast-casual offshoot of heritage restaurant chain Rumah Makan Minang, and the second outlet of Kulon, which sells Indonesian bakmi, are winning over new diners in a food hall at New Bahru.

Sederhana Singapore soft-opened on May 29 and had its grand opening on June 14. For co-owner Asyraf Rasheed, 33, the address comes with responsibility. “There is pressure to live up to the history and reputation of that particular shophouse space,” he says.

Sederhana Singapore took over the space vacated by Warong Nasi Pariaman. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Trade attache at the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore , Billy Anugrah, 42, says Indonesian food here has been long appreciated but is less visible, divided between heritage restaurants and hawker offerings such as ayam penyet and mie ayam.

But the Indonesian food scene here is changing, with more operators attracting new diners.

Since 2023, Billy has helped build the Rasa Indonesia Singapore chapter, which brings Indonesian food and beverage owners here together with the support of the embassy and Indonesia’s Ministry of Trade. The initiative has grown to about 29 members representing some 60 outlets.

Indonesian chain Warung Leko, famed for its smashed beef ribs, entered Singapore in 2025 with an outlet in Rochor Road, while Indonesian coffee chain Tanamera Coffee, which serves Indonesian-sourced coffee and Indonesian dishes, opened its first Singapore outlet at Robertson Quay in 2020.

Billy points to several reasons for Indonesian food’s growing popularity: Singaporeans travelling again to Indonesian cities such as Bali, Jakarta and Bandung after the Covid-19 pandemic; social media making dishes such as rendang more visible to younger diners; and a new generation of Indonesian operators with sharper branding, stronger systems and more appetite for risk.

“Indonesian food has always been world-class, but the business of the food just recently caught up,” he says.

Mohamad Ariff Mohamad Zin, 36, director and executive chef of home-grown Rumah Makan Minang , which started in 1986, says Kios Minang is “meant to promote awareness of nasi padang and be innovative in terms of presenting the food”.

He adds: “This is a new era for Indonesian food. With new openings, it is a comeback for the cuisine , which is established in Singapore , but has become part of the background and has not been attention-grabbing until recently.”

Haris Ahmad, 30, director and co-founder of local eatery Kulon , which opened in 2020, says: “We respect traditional Indonesian ingredients and cooking traditions, but we are not trying to claim that ours is the only authentic version.”

For Billy, such efforts matter as they help Indonesian culture travel. “And I say this with a big smile, food is the most honest form of diplomacy. Trade agreements take years to negotiate. Rendang needs only one spoonful.”

Sederhana Singapore: Flown in for flavour

Where: 738 North Bridge Road

Open: 7.30am to 6pm daily

Tel: 8243-2542

Sederhana Singapore officially opened on June 14. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

To keep Sederhana Singapore’s rendang and ayam pop close to the Indonesian chain’s originals, the eatery is flying in spices from Indonesia.

Co-owner Asyraf Rasheed, 33, says the spice mixes come from Sederhana Indonesia, adding to costs, but helping the Muslim-owned Singapore outlet stay faithful to the chain’s recipes. “We have kept the seasoning and flavour 100 per cent authentic,” he adds.

Asyraf Rasheed, co-owner of the Singapore branch of Sederhana. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Sederhana was founded in Indonesia in 1972 and has more than 200 outlets there. It also has three outlets in Malaysia and is opening in Melbourne soon, though no date has been announced yet on the Sederhana Australia Instagram page.

Asyraf is the exclusive franchisee for Singapore. From late January, he travelled to Jakarta four to five times a month to work out the franchise with Sederhana’s third-generation owners.

Asyraf wants to keep the taste and flavours at Sederhana Singapore as close as possible to the Indonesia branches’. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

In May, he returned there with three cooks for 10 days of intensive training. The team learnt about 30 dishes, although Sederhana’s Indonesian outlets usually serve at least 50.

Asyraf says the smaller menu is to control quality and see what works with diners here. The food, however, is not being toned down.

Two signatures are Beef Rendang ($6), beef cooked with coconut milk and spices until dark and rich, and Ayam Pop ($6), poached chicken served with sambal.

Ayam Pop (left) and Beef Rendang at Sederhana Singapore. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Indonesian food has always been part of Asyraf’s family table. His Singapore-born father is half-Sikh and half-Indonesian , and his paternal grandmother was born in Jakarta before moving to Singapore.

On family trips to Batam and Jakarta, he would eat at Sederhana. The dishes he remembered most were Beef Rendang and Ayam Pop .

Before Sederhana, Asyraf was no stranger to the food and beverage industry. He started working part time at age 16 as a server, bartender and dishwasher. After graduating from Republic Polytechnic with a diploma in pharmaceutical science in 2014, he worked as a biotechnologist for two years before going into F&B full time.

At 25, he opened The Halal Corner, now at 63 Haji Lane. He is also involved in the Brunch Club in Jalan Pisang and Smashed Burger in Baghdad Street , which he started with friends and his brother Ammar Rasheed, 31.

Sederhana Singapore is co-owned by Asyraf, his parents, his brother and his in-laws, while his wife helps with social media.

The Kampong Gelam outlet seats 70 on the ground floor and 70 on the second storey. More than $200,000 was spent on renovation.

Sederhana Singapore’s space on the second storey seats 70 diners. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Asyraf hopes to open more outlets eventually, but says the first test is whether the Singapore team can deliver the food consistently.

“We want to see if the palate matches and if we can deliver on authenticity,” he says.

Kios Minang: Pushing new frontiers

Where: 02-05 Factory Block, New Bahru, 58 Kim Yam Road

Open: 11am to 9pm daily

Tel: 6294-4805

Info: E-mail kios@minang.sg

When Mohamad Ariff Mohamad Zin, 36, proposed a fast-casual offshoot of Rumah Makan Minang, his family feared the three-outlet heritage brand was heading into a foodcourt . A visit to New Bahru changed their minds: Kios Minang would sit in an upmarket dining hall instead .

There, the brand’s director and executive chef saw a way to bring nasi padang to younger diners without opening another full-service restaurant. A restaurant would cost at least $300,000 to set up, he says. Kios Minang, which opened on April 28, cost about $80,000 and is run by three full-timers and one part-timer.

The Muslim-owned kiosk is supplied by Rumah Makan Minang’s halal-certified central kitchen in Bedok and serves about 20 dishes daily. Prices are about the same as at the restaurants, which offer over 70 dishes daily.

It also gives Ariff room to test ideas that would not fit easily into the family’s restaurants.

Its Padang Wrap ($12), one of the top sellers, is filled with a mix of brown and red rice, shredded beef rendang, pico de gallo, gulai gravy and sambal belado, and served with cassava chips.

Kios Minang's Padang Wrap contains beef rendang. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

The wrap is not available at Rumah Makan Minang because his parents feel it does not match the traditional restaurant concept. At Kios Minang, Ariff says it works because the outlet is meant to reach diners who may want nasi padang in a lighter, more convenient form.

He first introduced the wrap at an online pop-up in 2021. At New Bahru, it has found favour among younger diners, gymgoers and customers less familiar with nasi padang.

“I created it to be a healthier choice as padang fare is typically rich and some dishes are oily,” he says.

The Nasi Padang Set Meal ($12) comes with rice, a protein, one vegetable dish and one side, along with sambal belacan and emping crackers. A popular combination comprises Ayam Gulai Padang (Indonesian chicken curry), Lemak Pucuk Ubi (tapioca leaves in spiced coconut gravy) and Fried Egg Belado with steamed white rice.

Nasi Padang Set featuring Ayam Gulai Padang at Kios Minang. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Kios Minang is the latest in Ariff’s efforts to continue his family’s tradition of upholding Indonesian food culture.

Before joining the family business in September 2016, he worked at luxury event planning and catering company Peter Callahan in New York for nine months.

A chef friend there asked why he was cooking French and Italian food when his family ran a restaurant built around his culture.

“A lightbulb went off in my head,” says Ariff, who holds a bachelor of professional studies in culinary arts management through the Culinary Institute of America programme at the Singapore Institute of Technology.

At Rumah Makan Minang, he focuses on the central kitchen and on making the business less dependent on manpower .

Mohamad Ariff Mohamad Zin uses biodegradable, disposable ware at Kios Minang. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

For the new fast-casual offshoot, that means biodegradable, disposable ware, faster service and modern touches, while retaining the traditional essence of Indonesian cuisine. He hopes the concept can eventually be replicated in heartland malls and takeaway kiosks, though he is still watching how the New Bahru outlet performs.

Ariff says he is “stuck in the middle” between keeping tradition and looking at innovation.

Some spices are shipped in weekly from Indonesia.

He has kept to traditional beef cuts such as chuck tender and knuckle for the brand’s signature Indonesian dry-style rendang. It is painstakingly cooked in a pot over direct heat for six hours to develop deep flavours.

He eschews modern equipment such as combi ovens and pressure cookers for the dish, believing only slow cooking can produce the traditional taste. But he does use the combi oven for other dishes, such as Ayam Bakar ($12 for half chicken, a la carte). The chicken is steamed and grilled in the combi oven.

He feels it is necessary to move the cuisine forward, for example, by incorporating rendang into a healthier wrap that young diners can relate to.

He welcomes a more vibrant Indonesian food scene, which he believes will strengthen the community of Indonesian F&B owners.

He says: “Friendly competition can lead to better quality. Once a benchmark is set, there is motivation to improve. We are a heritage brand, but we cannot afford to be complacent.”

But he does not expect Indonesian brands to saturate the local market at the same intensity as Chinese brands anytime soon.

“Indonesia is much closer than China. Singaporeans can easily go to Batam or Jakarta to eat meals they crave,” he says.

“At Kios Minang, we want customers not only to enjoy our food, but also to take an interest in Indonesian culinary traditions. We let the food do the talking.”

Kulon: Taste of family memories

Where: 02-06 Factory Block, New Bahru, 58 Kim Yam Road

Open: 11am to 9.30pm

Bakmi was the dish Haris Ahmad looked forward to on family trips to Indonesia. It is a dry-style wheat egg noodle dish, usually topped with meat. The dish has its origins in the noodle dishes brought there by Chinese immigrants.

The 30-year-old director and co-founder of Kulon is Singapore-born, but his mother is from Semarang in Central Java. When he was growing up, he visited relatives in Indonesia almost every year, and some of his strongest food memories are of eating bakmi with cousins, late uncles and extended family.

“For me, bakmi is more than just a noodle dish. It represents family, nostalgia and a connection to my Indonesian heritage,” he says.

He saw an opportunity to introduce diners here to Indonesian cuisine beyond its best-known dishes such as nasi padang, drawing on the country’s many regional ingredients and cooking traditions.

That became the inspiration for Kulon, which opened at 30 Bali Lane in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. It started with about 16 indoor seats and now seats up to 50, including outdoor seating.

Kulon opened its second outlet – a kiosk selling Indonesian bakmi at New Bahru’s Factory Block – on May 1. The dish is inspired by the Central Javanese flavours Haris grew up with, which he says is sweeter and more savoury than many Jakarta-style versions.

The outlet offers 10 variants of bakmi.

Its Bakmi Komplit ($14.80) has seasoned Indonesian-style dry noodles, braised sweet soya sauce chicken, Bakso beef balls, Telur Kecap (braised eggs in sweet soya sauce), fried Kulit Pangsit ( wonton skins) and blanched bok choy. It is inspired by popular spicy noodle dish Bakmi Bangka Ayam .

Bakmi Komplit at Kulon. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Exclusive to the New Bahru outlet is Bakmi Chilli Oil ($10.50), with seasoned Indonesian-style dry noodles, braised sweet soya sauce chicken, seasoned chilli oil and blanched bok choy.

Bakmi Chilli Oil at Kulon. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

The dish was created for Singapore diners who are familiar with chilli oil-based noodles, while retaining the noodles and sweet soya-braised chicken that are part of Kulon’s Indonesian bakmi base.

Selected spices, seasonings and sweet soya sauce are sourced from Indonesia.

Haris graduated with a part-time bachelor of science in business from the Singapore University of Social Sciences in 2023, while running his businesses.

His first F&B venture was Indo Java, a stall at Singapore Polytechnic in 2018. He later opened Kulon, followed by other concepts, including Ono Ramen and Harko Coffee under Kulon. He is also a co-founder of Mr Patin Indonesia, a Banjar-style grilled fish brand in south Jakarta.

At Kulon, many dishes were developed by Haris and his mother Wati Abdul Khamid, 60, and inspired by recipes passed down from his late grandmother.

Kulon co-founder Haris Ahmad and his mother Wati Abdul Khamid developed many of its dishes. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

He says: “Rather than chasing a strict definition of authenticity, we focus on staying true to the essence of Indonesian flavours, while presenting them in a way that feels approachable and relevant to today’s diners.”

The New Bahru outlet gives the brand more room to offer exclusive items such as Satay Ayam ($8.90), which is a local Singaporean satay served with sambal matah, a Balinese raw sambal. Haris says it reflects Kulon’s next stage, as an Indonesian noodle house that respects tradition without being boxed in by it.

For now, he is not rushing to open more outlets. His priority is to strengthen the existing ones and keep the food consistent.

He adds: “I believe we are entering a very exciting period for Indonesian cuisine in Singapore. Consumer awareness is growing and more operators are investing in quality concepts that elevate perceptions of Indonesian food. Part of our role as operators is to educate diners and showcase the diversity that exists within Indonesian cuisine itself.”