From lala bee hoon to shrimp gambas and pizzas: How to pair sake with your favourite seafood dishes

The next time you are pondering which beverage to pair with your seafood dish at a restaurant – whether it is paella, frutti di mare pizza or steamed pomfret – forgo the default glass of white wine and give sake a shot.
The fermented rice alcohol has long been synonymous with Japanese cuisine as it is ubiquitously washed down with dishes such as sushi, ramen and tempura. However, there is more to sake pairings than that. Sipping the enigmatic beverage can enhance the dining experience as it complements a diverse range of cuisines, especially seafood dishes.
The versatility of sake can be attributed to its myriad of flavours and aromas. Made by breaking down starch into sugar by koji (a type of fungus), sake has various quality grades determined by the polishing ratio – how much of the rice grain is milled away before the rice’s starchy core can be converted into fermentable sugar. For example, the Daiginjo, which is regarded as a complex and aromatic super premium sake, has a minimum polishing rate of 50 per cent or less, while the light and mildly fragrant Honjozo has a polishing ratio of 70 per cent or less.
A match made in culinary heaven
On sake’s affinity with seafood, Mr Adrian Goh, head sake educator at theartofsake.com, says: “Seafood contains a lot of umami elements, which synergise well with sake, a unique alcohol that is also high in umami. When paired together, the taste of the seafood is further accentuated.”
Another reason behind the synergy is that sake helps mask the fishiness of seafood. Mr Goh explains: “The fishy odours are caused by trimethylamine, which is produced when the freshness of fish deteriorates. The sake’s fragrance, which is produced by the koji during the brewing process, counteracts and removes the odour.” Wine, on the other hand, can sometimes emphasise the odour of seafood. He adds that sake is also less acidic and has less astringency than wine, so it “can be paired with a wider variety of dishes with a less likelihood of creating clashing flavours.”
For those newly acquainted with sake, Mr Goh recommends starting with the Junmai Daiginjo, which is brewed with rice of at least 50 per cent polishing ratio, as it has a fruity and floral aroma, delicately balanced and smooth mouthfeel.
Having been a sake sommelier for nine years, Mr Goh believes sake has long been overlooked as a beverage to pair with seafood as diners tend to associate sake only with Japanese cuisine.
However, more diners are breaking down this perception. He says: “I see more sake being served in Western and Chinese restaurants. And with sake breweries opening around the world, more people will be exposed to having sake with all types of cuisines and see it as a viable alternative to wine or other beverages.”
Diners can discover the harmonious relationship between sake and seafood during the Seafood Loves Sake restaurant campaign organised by The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center.
30 restaurants across Singapore will present an epicurean line-up of menus paired with premium sake flown in from different Japanese prefectures. To showcase sake's versatility, these delectable menu pairings will span across a smorgasbord of cuisines such as Chinese, French, Spanish, Italian, Mod-Sin, Modern European and Indian.
The month-long campaign will run from February 11 to March 13. Each restaurant may have different start and end dates.
To bring out the flavours of signature seafood dishes of different cuisines, Mr Goh recommends these different sakes to pair with the food.
Chinese
Chinese cuisine has a varied taste profile. Chinese liquors such as baijiu have strong flavours and are pungent. As a result, wine has long been used as a substitute for food pairings. However, wines may not always go well with Chinese dishes, as some of them are cooked with vinegar, which imparts sourness.
Japanese sake, on the other hand, is the perfect accompaniment to a wide variety of dishes. With a clean yet complex finish, one will find citrus and straw on the nose and on the palate, with a tropical fruit flavour developing.
Recommended sake pairing: When sake is paired with the acidic notes of Chinese fare, it becomes more fruity. A nice Honjozo or Junmai would make an easy pairing with light Chinese dishes such as steamed fish, or aged sake for dishes that have more robust flavours. A sparkling sake might also work well with vinegared dishes. A Japanese sake that carries a clean finish with tropical fruit notes will pair perfectly with Chinese stir fried dishes.
Asian fusion
Fusion cuisine can be a complex experience for taste palates as it defies boundaries and brings together varying flavours from many different regions and cuisines. Led by fresh ingredients, Asian fusion cuisine, in particular, is paired with wines, sake and other tipple to bring out the sweet, salty, bitter, sour and umami flavours, while tempering the temperature and textures, all on one dish.
Recommended sake pairing: Versatile yet refreshing, Junmai Ginjo is a fruit forward sake with tropical notes that pair well with fish crudo dishes. The sake’s clean and delicate flavours allow the cuisine’s vibrant flavours to shine through.
Spanish
Spanish cuisine is famed for its rich and umami characteristics: Think dishes like jamon iberico, a leg of pork that is aged to bring out its savoury flavours, and seafood tapas such as pulpo (grilled octopus) and gambas al ajillo (Spanish garlic shrimp).
Recommended sake pairing: Rich sakes like Junmai or Junmai Ginjo help to cut through the heavy umami flavours of classic Spanish dishes such as the beloved paella de marisco (seafood paella) to provide a well balanced aftertaste.
Italian
The hearty cuisine, which is best known for pizza and pasta dishes, is heavy on carbohydrates. Many dishes also feature cheeses and tomatoes, which are chock full of umami. Sake has high amounts of lactic acid, which complements cheeses, which are also high in lactic acid. The tipple has plenty of glutamate acid, which is also found in carbohydrates and tomatoes.
Recommended sake pairing: If you’re tucking into tomato- or cream-based dishes such as cioppino (seafood stew) or smoked salmon fettuccine alfredo, pair it with the rich flavours of Junmai or Junmai Ginjo sake. A Yamahai or Kimoto-style sake goes well with cheese-based Italian dishes.
French
French cuisine can be traditionally rich and high in fat, with many sauces concocted with butter and cream. In the 1900s, nouvelle cuisine was born. It features the use of high quality and fresh ingredients and with a lighter cooking approach, which contributed to growing popularity of sake pairings.
Recommended sake pairing: A Yamahai-style sake goes well with dishes with rich sauces such as as it can help reduce the cloying taste of fat and oil. Meanwhile, sweeter sakes are great with fat-laden dishes such as bourride (fish stew), and a Junmai Ginjo sake makes a good pairing with lighter-tasting dishes like moules à la marinière (mussels cooked in white wine).
Indian
Indian cuisine boasts a vast tapestry of flavours that varies by region. Northern Indian cuisine is dominated by rich curries like palak paneer (spinach and cottage cheese) and velvety sauces paired with breads, while Southern Indian cuisine is anchored on rice, lentils, and stews and features the use of coconut milk. In general, Indian food is peppered with a lot of spices but is not always spicy.
Recommended sake pairing: Pair a rich Junmai (served at room temperature) with a classic Indian dish such as fish head curry – it harmonises the spices and enables diners to savour the spices and sake at the same time.
Japanese
Japanese cuisine, or washoku, is incredibly diverse as it varies by region and uses seasonal ingredients. The cuisine centres on the blending of the five basic tastes: sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and umami. The cuisine’s building block is dashi, which is a stock brewed with kombu (sea kelp) and katsuobushi (or bonito). Representative dishes include sushi, sashimi, ramen, tempura, yakitori and more.
Recommended sake pairing: Futsu sake pairs well with fried dishes like tempura, while sushi or sashimi can be elevated with a Daiginjo or Ginjo.
For more information on the Seafood Loves Sake restaurant campaign and to check out the full list of participating restaurants, visit sake-jfoodo.jetro.go.jp/singapore/index.html.