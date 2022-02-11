From lala bee hoon to shrimp gambas and pizzas: How to pair sake with your favourite seafood dishes

The next time you are pondering which beverage to pair with your seafood dish at a restaurant – whether it is paella, frutti di mare pizza or steamed pomfret – forgo the default glass of white wine and give sake a shot.

The fermented rice alcohol has long been synonymous with Japanese cuisine as it is ubiquitously washed down with dishes such as sushi, ramen and tempura. However, there is more to sake pairings than that. Sipping the enigmatic beverage can enhance the dining experience as it complements a diverse range of cuisines, especially seafood dishes.

The versatility of sake can be attributed to its myriad of flavours and aromas. Made by breaking down starch into sugar by koji (a type of fungus), sake has various quality grades determined by the polishing ratio – how much of the rice grain is milled away before the rice’s starchy core can be converted into fermentable sugar. For example, the Daiginjo, which is regarded as a complex and aromatic super premium sake, has a minimum polishing rate of 50 per cent or less, while the light and mildly fragrant Honjozo has a polishing ratio of 70 per cent or less.

A match made in culinary heaven

On sake’s affinity with seafood, Mr Adrian Goh, head sake educator at theartofsake.com, says: “Seafood contains a lot of umami elements, which synergise well with sake, a unique alcohol that is also high in umami. When paired together, the taste of the seafood is further accentuated.”

Another reason behind the synergy is that sake helps mask the fishiness of seafood. Mr Goh explains: “The fishy odours are caused by trimethylamine, which is produced when the freshness of fish deteriorates. The sake’s fragrance, which is produced by the koji during the brewing process, counteracts and removes the odour.” Wine, on the other hand, can sometimes emphasise the odour of seafood. He adds that sake is also less acidic and has less astringency than wine, so it “can be paired with a wider variety of dishes with a less likelihood of creating clashing flavours.”

For those newly acquainted with sake, Mr Goh recommends starting with the Junmai Daiginjo, which is brewed with rice of at least 50 per cent polishing ratio, as it has a fruity and floral aroma, delicately balanced and smooth mouthfeel.

Having been a sake sommelier for nine years, Mr Goh believes sake has long been overlooked as a beverage to pair with seafood as diners tend to associate sake only with Japanese cuisine.

However, more diners are breaking down this perception. He says: “I see more sake being served in Western and Chinese restaurants. And with sake breweries opening around the world, more people will be exposed to having sake with all types of cuisines and see it as a viable alternative to wine or other beverages.”

Diners can discover the harmonious relationship between sake and seafood during the Seafood Loves Sake restaurant campaign organised by The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center.

30 restaurants across Singapore will present an epicurean line-up of menus paired with premium sake flown in from different Japanese prefectures. To showcase sake's versatility, these delectable menu pairings will span across a smorgasbord of cuisines such as Chinese, French, Spanish, Italian, Mod-Sin, Modern European and Indian.

The month-long campaign will run from February 11 to March 13. Each restaurant may have different start and end dates.

To bring out the flavours of signature seafood dishes of different cuisines, Mr Goh recommends these different sakes to pair with the food.