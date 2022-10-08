Salt alternatives: How to use other ingredients to replace or reduce the use of salt in cooking

SINGAPORE – Tasty food with less salt is possible, says chef Edward Chong, who helms the kitchen of Peach Blossoms, a Cantonese restaurant at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore.

Even before the Health Promotion Board urged Singaporeans to opt for lower-sodium alternatives last month, the 39-year-old executive chef had already been using less salt in his cooking.

He reckons that, over two years, he has managed to reduce his use of table salt by up to 80 per cent.

He says: “Being careful about the use of salt allows me to better express the inherent flavours of other produce and ingredients.”

This does not mean serving up bland dishes, he is quick to add. Instead, he draws flavour from high-quality natural ingredients.

Last year, he came up with a kombu stock so flavourful that, when he uses it for dishes such as abalone porridge, he does not need to add salt.

He shared the stock recipe, which calls for dried scallops, dried whelk and kombu from Japan, with his wife. The natural umami means she needs less salt and soya sauce when using the stock for dishes such as mee hoon kueh and steamed fish.

Chef Chong says his wife wants their two sons, aged 16 and 13, to eat more healthily but flavour still matters.

According to dietitians, the recommended daily sodium limit is 2,000mg, equivalent to one teaspoon (5g) of salt.

Taste buds can be retrained to enjoy low-sodium food, says Ms Ong Li Jiuen, 43, head of dietetics at Changi General Hospital.

She suggests trying the taste re-adaptation challenge for a month: Choose food with lower-sodium content and have more home-cooked meals with less salt or seasoning. Use fresh ingredients such as vegetables for flavour. The taste buds will adjust, she says, and develop less tolerance for salt.

Cooking at home is ideal because you can cut the amount of salt by using alternatives such as lemon juice and garlic, says Dr Kalpana Bhaskaran, president of the Singapore Nutrition and Dietetics Association.

Dr Bhaskaran, who also heads Temasek Polytechnic’s Glycemic Index Research Unit, suggests leaner cuts of meat as another option to amp up the flavour while reducing the fat.

Herbs and spices boost flavour too. Ms Siew Yu Yao, 27, a dietitian at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, suggests using curry leaves, bay leaves, cumin seeds, ginger, garlic, shallot and coriander.

Stand-ins for salt

1. Celery