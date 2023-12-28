Saketoshi: Infusing Japanese Tradition with a Contemporary Flair

Seafood Donburi has slices of pan-seared scallops and sweet prawns. PHOTO: SAKETOSHI
Saketoshi offers Japanese bar bites and hearty donburis, such as this beef donburi. PHOTO: SAKETOSHI
Residing within UE Square, Saketoshi is not your ordinary izakaya. PHOTO: SAKETOSHI
Opened in 2022 by a group of crypto investors, Saketoshi is not your ordinary izakaya — it’s a celebration of Japanese flavours and a tribute to Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

Residing within UE Square, the modern izakaya offers delectable Japanese bar bites, hearty donburis and an extensive selection of sake from various regions of Japan. Be sure to try the Seafood Donburi, which is brimming with slices of pan-seared scallops and sweet prawns. Nestled within an inviting alfresco space, diners can savour their food and drinks against the beautiful backdrop of the city’s vibrant night lights.

Truffle pork belly donburi. PHOTO: SAKETOSHI

From now till Nov 15, 2024, SPH subscribers can enjoy a special 1-for-1 promotion on all premium donburis. They are also entitled to 50 per cent off all yakitori items, and 20 per cent off all listed sakes and bottled liquor. To enjoy this promotion, simply quote the promo code from stsub.sph.com.sg/saketoshi when you make your reservation. Terms and conditions apply.

