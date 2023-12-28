Saketoshi: Infusing Japanese Tradition with a Contemporary Flair

Opened in 2022 by a group of crypto investors, Saketoshi is not your ordinary izakaya — it’s a celebration of Japanese flavours and a tribute to Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

Residing within UE Square, the modern izakaya offers delectable Japanese bar bites, hearty donburis and an extensive selection of sake from various regions of Japan. Be sure to try the Seafood Donburi, which is brimming with slices of pan-seared scallops and sweet prawns. Nestled within an inviting alfresco space, diners can savour their food and drinks against the beautiful backdrop of the city’s vibrant night lights.