ROAR packed with a FEASTS

Consider these festive sets good for delivery or takeaway if you are celebrating at home

Food Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

With the Year of the Tiger just a month away, bookings at Chinese restaurants are off to a roaring start.

Chinese New Year falls on Feb 1 this year. And because dine-in numbers are restricted to five people, many restaurants are filling up fast.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 02, 2022, with the headline ROAR packed with a FEASTS. Subscribe