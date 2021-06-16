Rice, noodle bowls brim with toppings

Most rice or noodle bowls come with the carbs reaching more than half the container because they not only fill you up easily, but also cost less than the meat and vegetables making up the rest of the dish.

But not those from The Plattering Co. In fact, when you remove the lid, you cannot even see the rice grains or noodles underneath the chunks of meat and vegetables.

The Sea Salt Chicken Thigh With Japanese Mushroom Rice ($15), for example, is topped with a beautifully baked boneless piece of chicken that is chopped into thick slices. There are also fat wedges of roasted pumpkin and red and yellow capsicum, broccoli florets and a marinated egg that is cut in two.

The chicken pieces have well-grilled, almost crisp skin covering juicy and flavourful meat. They are nicely marinated but not overly salty. The egg is barely cooked, with a soft yolk that is just the way I like it. And the vegetables are soft and sweet.

The layer of rice takes up only about a third of the container, which is good if you are on a low-carb diet. Besides, with the generous toppings, it is not like there is not enough to eat. The steamed pearl rice tastes good though, seasoned with dark soya sauce and pepper and mixed with shiitake and shimeji mushrooms.

If you prefer noodles, there is Smoked Duck With Stir-Fried Udon ($15). You get the same vegetables and marinated egg, but accompanied by thick slices of smoked duck breast drizzled with hoisin sauce.

The duck is tender and flavourful, but not different from most other smoked duck I've eaten, so it's the savoury sauce that gives it some edge. The udon at the bottom is stir-fried with shiitake and shimeji mushrooms. It is a little wet and oily but also very tasty.

Other choices of toppings include grilled saba fish, sea salt salmon or, for vegetarians, tofu. And if you are not keen on the rice or udon, there is also aglio olio fusilli. But the vegetables are the same. It may be a good idea to vary those among different bowls, so returning customers would have something different to look forward to.