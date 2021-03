SINGAPORE - TungLok, which owns restaurants such as TungLok Signatures and TungLok Xihe Peking Duck, is often associated with traditional Chinese cooking. But it is branching out in a different direction with its latest eatery.

Qin, which is located in the newly opened The Clan Hotel in Far East Square, offers a menu of dishes largely inspired by local favourites, but interpreted in a novel way. Its chilli crab and chicken rice, for example, are not something you have eaten anywhere else.