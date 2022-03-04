RedMart gin, margarita madness

REDMART LAUNCHES GIN

Online grocer RedMart has joined the home-grown gin scene with its own pink gin.

The exclusive ShopHouse Artisanal Pink Gin by RedMart was created in collaboration with Botani Spirits, which is behind the Tanglin Gin brand, and retails for $88. The rose-hued spirit features notes of hibiscus, roselle and goji berries with gin botanicals, and contains 38 per cent alcohol by volume.

From now till March 25, enjoy an 8 per cent discount on the gin, which is available exclusively on RedMart.

Info: str.sg/wsPg

WINE AND BARBECUE WITH PENFOLDS X CE LA VI

Families and casual dress are welcome at Ce La Vi's weekly Sunday evening barbecue, which sees it teaming up with Australian wine producer Penfolds.

Have a sip of Penfolds Koonunga Hill Autumn Riesling or Penfolds Koonunga Hill 76 Shiraz Cabernet (both at $18++ a glass and $88++ a bottle) while enjoying the sunset from the 57th floor of Marina Bay Sands.

The two wines have been specially selected to pair with a menu of Ce La Vi's barbecue favourites, including Freemantle octopus with a coconut chilli glaze ($34++) and Maine lobster with a lemongrass coriander vinaigrette ($88++ for half, $148++ for whole).

Where: Ce La Vi Singapore Sky Lounge, Level 57, Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue

When: 5 to 9pm (Sundays)

Info: str.sg/wspd

MARGARITA CELEBRATION

World Margarita Day was on Feb 22, but Cointreau will be continuing celebrations up till March 20 in partnership with 12 bars and restaurants across Singapore.

The popular orange liqueur brand has worked with each outlet to offer unique cocktails such as Wok's That Smell ($26++), available at Smoke & Mirrors at the National Gallery Singapore. This smoky tipple contains Cointreau, fat-washed spicy lap cheong tequila, mezcal and housemade lime cordial.

Spice lovers will get a kick out of Chica Caliente (Cointreau, reposado tequila, lime juice and habanero agave, $17++) at Papi's Tacos in Seah Street, while the Purple Nebula (Cointreau, butterfly pea infused tequila, lime juice, edible flowers, $19++) at BRDL Restaurant and Bar in Braddell Road will deliver an Instagram-worthy shot.

Homebodies have not been left out - Cointreau and The Tropical Company have launched a limited-edition Cointreau bottle featuring a vibrant Mexican-inspired design, available at selected online retailers for $59.90 till March 31.

Customers will receive a complimentary picnic mat and tote bag when purchasing from the Remy Cointreau Official Stores on Lazada and Shopee, while stocks last.

Participating restaurants (till March 20): BRDL Restaurant and Bar, Comida Mexicana, Entrance, Foxtail, La Salsa, Lime House, Margarita's Dempsey Hill, Mezcla, Miss Fitz, Offtrack, Papi's Taco, Smoke & Mirrors

Online retailers (till March 31): str.sg/wsPQ, str.sg/wsPA

AMAZONIAN LIQUEURS AT MO BAR

Brighten your happy hour with the new Muyu liqueurs on offer at Mandarin Oriental's Mo Bar, which was ranked No. 36 in last year's World's 50 Best Bars list.

The Amazon-inspired sips are the creation of internationally acclaimed bartenders Monica Berg, Alex Kratena and Simone Caporal, using a perfumer's philosophy.

Each tipple can be enjoyed neat ($18++), but Mo Bar's bartenders will also be happy to offer pairing suggestions ($22+).

The floral-inspired Jasmine Verte has notes of jasmine, yuzu and neroli, and matches well with champagne or gin.

Meanwhile, the zesty Chinotto Nero, with its accents of oak moss, curacao orange and cacao, makes a great highball with tonic water.

Citrus fans might also enjoy the earthy Vetiver Gris, which carries grapefruit notes around a woody base of vetiver and cedarwood.

Try it with pink grapefruit soda and perhaps a splash of bitter aperitif.

Where: Mo Bar, Level 4 Mandarin Oriental, 5 Raffles Avenue

Open: 3 to 10.30pm (weekdays), noon to 10.30pm (weekends)

Info: E-mail mosin-dining@mohg.com or call 6885-3500