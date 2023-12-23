Quality Western fare for the masses at Collin’s

From grilled meats to woodfired pizzas, every meal at Collin’s will be a memorable one. PHOTO: COLLIN’S
Whether you are looking for a lunch or a festive meal, Collin’s is sure to deliver. PHOTO: COLLIN’S
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago

Established in 2012, Collin’s has rapidly become a household name all across Singapore, bringing premium quality Western fare at good value to the masses.

Whether you are looking for a casual lunch or a festive meal with your loved ones, Collin’s is sure to deliver, with its attention to detail and carefully curated offerings. From succulent grilled meats to woodfired pizzas, every meal around the table with Collin’s will be a memorable one.

 Charcoal-Grilled Spanish Pork Belly. PHOTO: COLLIN’S

From now till April 30, 2024, SPH subscribers can enjoy a complimentary Charcoal-Grilled Spanish Pork Belly with a minimum of $50 spent at any Collin’s restaurant in Singapore.

To enjoy this promotion, simply quote the promo code from stsub.sph.com.sg/collinspromo. Do note that discounts are not stackable. Save your seat at the table today!

