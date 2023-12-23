Quality Western fare for the masses at Collin’s

Established in 2012, Collin’s has rapidly become a household name all across Singapore, bringing premium quality Western fare at good value to the masses.

Whether you are looking for a casual lunch or a festive meal with your loved ones, Collin’s is sure to deliver, with its attention to detail and carefully curated offerings. From succulent grilled meats to woodfired pizzas, every meal around the table with Collin’s will be a memorable one.