Home-based Businesses Branch Out
Putting their best food forward
Moving into retail spaces, teaming up with global brands - these are the next steps for circuit breaker cooks and bakers
As Singapore came to grips with the Covid-19 pandemic last year and people hunkered down at home during the circuit breaker period, home-based food businesses flourished like mushrooms after rain.
A year on - many of these businesses started in April or May last year - a few of the entrepreneurs are ready to take things up a notch.