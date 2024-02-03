Putting a twist on the traditional: Non-Chinese restaurants serving up Chinese New Year specials

SINGAPORE – It is that time of the year again. Everywhere you turn, there are stacks of pineapple tarts and bak kwa. One relative hands you a pair of mandarin oranges, another shoves you some chopsticks.
“Come lo hei,” they cry.
SINGAPORE – It is that time of the year again. Everywhere you turn, there are stacks of pineapple tarts and bak kwa. One relative hands you a pair of mandarin oranges, another shoves you some chopsticks.
“Come lo hei,” they cry.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.